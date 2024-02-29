Ryan Libbey reveals his fiancee Louise Thompson is in hospital again

Reality star Ryan Libbey has revealed his fiancee Louise Thompson has been admitted to hospital again.

Former Made In Chelsea star Libbey, 33, shared on his Instagram story that Thompson was taken in at 3am on Sunday morning and that she was still recovering on the ward, but did not disclose information about her condition.

Earlier this month, Thompson revealed she had been rushed to hospital at the end of January and had stayed there for more than two weeks.

The 33-year-old has suffered a string of health issues since the birth of her son Leo, two, and became seriously ill while on holiday with her family in Antigua recently.

Louise Thompson has suffered a string of health issues (Ian West/PA)

Her fiance provided the health update as he said he had bought her a pair of headphones to cheer her up.

“Picked up a little gift for Louise earlier this morning,” he wrote alongside the post.

“Unfortunately, she had to go back into hospital at 3am on Sunday morning and she’s still there.

“I’m hoping these will transport her to her own little world whilst she’s on the ward recovering.”

Libbey also posted a photo of their son Leo giving him a kiss and wrote: “He saw a picture of mummy on my phone this morning which really upset him. So getting him to this point where he relaxed and gave daddy a kiss took a while today.”

He added: “Leo is turning into such a compassionate, loving little man – I’m so proud of him (and his mum).

“Praying this weekend we will be home together. Enough tests now – leave us be.”

In a lengthy Instagram post shared on February 12, Thompson revealed she was losing a cup of blood every 20 minutes before she was taken to hospital in January.

She explained that while on holiday with her family in Antigua she “couldn’t really walk” or pick up her little boy and was “disoriented a lot” but “pushed through”.

“The fear kept escalating when I was going to the loo every 20 minutes losing cupfuls of blood,⁣⁣⁣” she added.

“My body was ‘surviving’, ‘masking’ and ‘compensating’ but probably only because I’m young and I’ve got a good ticker. Bit of a miracle really.”

She said she told her family and returned home to the UK earlier than planned to receive care from the NHS.

The TV star, who is the sister of I’m A Celebrity star Sam Thompson, has previously been open about the health issues she has suffered since the birth of her son in 2021, when she almost died and was left with PTSD.

She also suffers from ulcerative colitis, a chronic bowel condition leading to parts of the gut becoming swollen, inflamed and ulcerated, and lupus, a chronic autoimmune condition, that has left her with exhaustion and joint pain.

Thompson appeared in Made In Chelsea’s first series in 2011, progressing to become one of the E4 show’s main characters.

Her partner Ryan Libbey joined the cast in 2016 during filming in the south of France.

The couple became engaged in 2018 after he proposed during a hiking trip in Los Angeles.