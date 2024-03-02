Romesh Ranganathan tells Claudia Winkleman: I’m scared to take over your show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Romesh Ranganathan tells Claudia Winkleman: I’m scared to take over your show

By Press Association
Romesh Ranganathan will take over Claudia’s spot on Saturdays from 10am until 1pm on BBC Radio 2 (Suzan Moore/PA)
Romesh Ranganathan has said he is “scared” ahead of taking over Claudia Winkleman’s BBC Radio 2 show.

Winkleman, who also co-hosts celebrity competition Strictly Come Dancing with Tess Daly and helms hit psychological series The Traitors on the BBC, is departing her 10am to 1pm Saturday slot this year.

Comedian and actor Ranganathan has been hosting a midnight to 1am show at the weekend on the same station.

The Traitors photocall
Claudia Winkleman said she wants to spend more time with her children (Ian West/PA)

Appearing on her show on Saturday, he said: “I’m very nervous, Claudia because I want to tell you, now, to your face, you’re unbelievable.”

She replied saying: “Please don’t say that again, I’ll have to eject you.”

Ranganathan then clarified his comments saying she was “believable but in a really great way”.

He added: “So there’s obviously a little bit of nerves taking over from you, but I’m very excited, we’ve started planning and talking about bits and pieces.

“And I’m just, I’m really excited about it but also scared.”

His friend and fellow comedian Rob Beckett gave some encouragement to Ranganathan saying “however big I think it is to do a show on Radio 2, it is bigger”.

“He (Rob) also laughed and said ‘good luck’,” Ranganathan added. “I don’t know what he means. I don’t know whether that’s encouraging or not.”

He hosted the Bafta TV awards ceremony last year, with Beckett, and they also have a Sky comedy series called Rob & Romesh Vs.

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Rob Beckett was full of encouragement for his friend Romesh Ranganathan (Yui Mok/PA)

Ranganathan is also known for presenting BBC One’s The Weakest Link and starring in the channel’s comedy series Avoidance.

Winkleman, who joined Radio 2 in 2008, announced her decision to leave in December saying she wants to spend more time with her children.

She first hosted the comedy quiz series Hot Gossip on the station before moving to Friday nights to host the Claudia Winkleman Arts Show.

In 2016, Winkleman began presenting Claudia On Sunday and moved to her Saturday morning slot in February 2021, replacing Irish actor and comedian Graham Norton who moved to present a show on Virgin Radio.

Other recent high-profile departures from BBC radio include Ken Bruce, who left after more than three decades to join Greatest Hits Radio.