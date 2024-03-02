Geri Horner in Bahrain for Grand Prix to watch husband Christian’s Red Bull team

Spice Girls singer Geri Horner has arrived in Bahrain with her husband and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

He appeared at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on Saturday for the Bahrain Grand Prix after being cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” towards a female colleague.

An internal probe by the F1 team’s parent company, Red Bull, dismissed the allegation.

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner before the Bahrain Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

The 50-year-old has always denied the accusations.

Hundreds of WhatsApp messages which appeared to be written by him to a female colleague were leaked before the weekend.

Geri Horner, who has been married to him since 2015, is understood by the PA news agency be in the country to watch the race.

She is expected to be trackside before the race starts at 3pm.

The 51-year-old singer has a son, Montague George Hector Horner, with Horner.

She also has a daughter, Bluebell Madonna, born in 2006, with former partner and screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.