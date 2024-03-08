Princess of Wales’s controversial uncle says he ‘does not know true peace’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Princess of Wales’s controversial uncle says he ‘does not know true peace’

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales’ uncle, Gary Goldsmith (David Mirzoeff/PA)
The Princess of Wales’ uncle, Gary Goldsmith (David Mirzoeff/PA)

The maternal uncle of the Princess of Wales has said that he has not had “true peace” after he admitted to assaulting his wife.

Businessman and podcast host, Gary Goldsmith, is nominated for the first Celebrity Big Brother eviction on Friday night alongside The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Lauren Simon.

During a task in the latest episode of the ITV series, where housemates have to ask each other questions, former This Morning host Fern Britton questioned Goldsmith on whether he had “found peace within”.

Gary Goldsmith court case
Gary Goldsmith was fined £5,000 and given a community order after pleading guilty to one count of assault by beating (Victoria Jones/PA)

The 59-year-old replied saying: “I think peace is something always to be striving for.

“I thought I was having a really cool life until something hits you.

“One day I was Gary, a businessman having a laugh with a great family. And then the next minute, I’m a national villain.

“So, I don’t really know what true peace is if I’m honest.”

The brother of Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, was fined £5,000 and given a community order in November 2017 after pleading guilty to one count of assault by beating.

His wife accused him of taking drugs, the court was told, and a London taxi driver witnessed her being knocked to the ground outside their home.

Goldsmith’s inclusion on the show has been criticised by Women’s Aid, who said “the inclusion of men convicted of abuse in entertainment programmes will already be a sign that these crimes are not taken seriously” and the charity advised the programme to consider his appearance.

In a statement from the show, he previously said: “I’m not perfect and I made a mistake, a personal row seven years ago which was publicly exposed that I’ve worked endlessly for seven years to put right.

“The offence is long since spent however my regret continues.”

Celebrity Big Brother 2024
Bradley Riches, one of the contestants in this year’s Celebrity Big Brother, has said his biggest regret was not being proud of himself(Ray Burmiston/ITV)

Elsewhere, Heartstopper star Bradley Riches said his “biggest regret” was not being proud of himself.

The 22-year-old was emotional as he said: “Growing up, finding out who I was, trying to understand who I was.

“But a lot of that time I lied about who I was and it hurt a lot. Just shying away from the real fact that I’m gay, I’m autistic and proud of who I am. That’s taken a long time for me to say that.”

The Thursday episode of Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live had previously teased that Louis Walsh and Simon would have to enter a wheelie bin after the pair broke the rules.

#TheMikeGala
Zeze Millz clashed with Real Housewife of Cheshire Lauren Simon (Ian West/PA)

Former X Factor judge Walsh and Simon had been “speculating or guessing on who has nominated whom or who might nominate whom in the future”, according to Big Brother.

It was also disclosed to the wider group that Simon had said YouTuber Zeze Millz “hates me”.

Millz told her: “I’m not bothered. I just don’t like the word hate. It’s a strong word. We’ve never had a conversation where you could feel like I hate you.”

Responding, Simon said: “I’m going to tell you the conversation. When I was making the fruit salad, you took the oranges and did it your way.

“You went over to the table in front of my face and said ‘This isn’t good enough for Lauren’. It wasn’t banter. It was rude to me.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Viewers will be able to watch hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best interview the evictee in their first live interview on Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.