This Morning guests joke Shephard and Deeley have not been ‘cancelled’ yet

Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland joked with Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning that the presenting duo have not been “cancelled” yet as they helmed their first show together.

The two music veterans were some of the first celebrity guests to join Shephard and Deeley on the sofa on Monday as they officially took over the reins from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The pair will host the ITV show from Monday to Thursday, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary presenting on Fridays.

Jools Holland and Sir Rod Stewart were among the first This Morning guests welcomed by Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley (Yui Mok/PA)

During their first show, Shephard and Deeley interviewed Sir Rod and Holland about their new chart-topping album, Swing Fever.

After Shephard said it was a “real treat” to have them both on, Sir Rod said: “Good luck to you too, you were great, you’re the best… Round of applause for them… they love you.”

Holland added that he hopes the new roles go “really well” for them, jokingly adding: “We haven’t cancelled you yet.”

Shephard replied in jest: “Not yet… we’ve still got 15 minutes to go.”

Discussing their album, Holland admitted he initially thought Sir Rod’s request to make the record with him was “bogus”.

Along with the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, the musicians produced an album which celebrates big band songs including Ain’t Misbehavin’ and Almost Like Being In Love.

Holland said the album is an “expression of joy”, adding: “I think in a rather miserable world at the moment, it’s nice to just have a moment for that.”

Also among the guests on Shephard and Deeley’s first show was Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell, who wants to raise further awareness of dementia, carrying on the legacy of the actress who campaigned about the disease after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s before her death aged 83 in 2020.

Fashion and beauty expert Trinny Woodall also provided a confidence masterclass and This Morning presenter Steve Wilson and his team of young taste-testers sampled some Easter treats.

Monday marked former Good Morning Britain presenter Shephard and So You Think You Can Dance host Deeley’s first time official helming ITV1’s flagship morning programme together.

Opening the show, Deeley said: “We are so excited to be here… This show has been a huge part of our lives for so long so to be actually standing here with you, it’s good.”

Shephard, 49, agreed, saying: “It is very special, we are thrilled to be here”, and thanked those who have sent them messages of support.

They included presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who worked alongside Deeley on SM:TV Live early on in their careers, who provided a “word of warning” to Shephard.

Donnelly said: “Have the best time. You’re going to be amazing, we can’t wait to watch.”

McPartlin added: “A little bit of a word of advice for Ben about Cat, because we’ve worked with Cat, and she might be all sweetness and light but that girl can party, don’t think she can’t”, with Donnelly chipping in: “Keep the lock on the drinks cabinet.”

Deeley, 47, responded to their quips by saying: “Listen, my motto in life… work hard, play hard.”

Former footballer Chris Kamara, with whom Shephard worked on ITV game show Ninja Warrior UK, also had some advice to offer Deeley about her new co-star.

He said: “He’s like a bear with a sore head when West Ham get beat, and the rest of the time he is just miserable… Only kidding!

“Let me tell you, Cat, he was one of the best things to happen to me and I’m sure you will see that, and vice versa of course.

“Good luck to you both. I think you’re going to smash it.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presented This Morning together for more than 13 years (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Deeley rose to fame as a presenter of Saturday morning ITV children’s programme SM:TV Live alongside McPartlin and Donnelly, and its spin-off music programme, CD:UK, with Willoughby.

She is also known for hosting ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes, the BBC’s Fame Academy and American competition show So You Think You Can Dance, which she presented for more than a decade.

Shephard is known for fronting the ITV quiz show Tipping Point and previously co-hosting ITV1’s breakfast show Good Morning Britain (GMB).

He left GMB in February in order to front This Morning, which he has previously presented as a replacement for Schofield.

Last year, This Morning saw a rotation of presenters on the famous sofa, including Deeley, who hosted alongside Rylan Clark in November.

Schofield left ITV and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague last May.

In October, Willoughby also left the show, saying she had made the “decision for me and my family”.