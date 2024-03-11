This Morning guests joke Shephard and Deeley have not been ‘cancelled’ yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This Morning guests joke Shephard and Deeley have not been ‘cancelled’ yet

By Press Association
Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard will host This Morning on ITV from Monday to Thursday (PA)
Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland joked with Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning that the presenting duo have not been “cancelled” yet as they helmed their first show together.

The two music veterans were some of the first celebrity guests to join Shephard and Deeley on the sofa on Monday as they officially took over the reins from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The pair will host the ITV show from Monday to Thursday, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary presenting on Fridays.

Rod Stewart and Jools Holland album signing
Jools Holland and Sir Rod Stewart were among the first This Morning guests welcomed by Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley (Yui Mok/PA)

During their first show, Shephard and Deeley interviewed Sir Rod and Holland about their new chart-topping album, Swing Fever.

After Shephard said it was a “real treat” to have them both on, Sir Rod said: “Good luck to you too, you were great, you’re the best… Round of applause for them… they love you.”

Holland added that he hopes the new roles go “really well” for them, jokingly adding: “We haven’t cancelled you yet.”

Shephard replied in jest: “Not yet… we’ve still got 15 minutes to go.”

Discussing their album, Holland admitted he initially thought Sir Rod’s request to make the record with him was “bogus”.

Along with the Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, the musicians produced an album which celebrates big band songs including Ain’t Misbehavin’ and Almost Like Being In Love.

Holland said the album is an “expression of joy”, adding: “I think in a rather miserable world at the moment, it’s nice to just have a moment for that.”

Also among the guests on Shephard and Deeley’s first show was Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell, who wants to raise further awareness of dementia, carrying on the legacy of the actress who campaigned about the disease after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s before her death aged 83 in 2020.

Fashion and beauty expert Trinny Woodall also provided a confidence masterclass and This Morning presenter Steve Wilson and his team of young taste-testers sampled some Easter treats.

Monday marked former Good Morning Britain presenter Shephard and So You Think You Can Dance host Deeley’s first time official helming ITV1’s flagship morning programme together.

Opening the show, Deeley said: “We are so excited to be here… This show has been a huge part of our lives for so long so to be actually standing here with you, it’s good.”

Shephard, 49, agreed, saying: “It is very special, we are thrilled to be here”, and thanked those who have sent them messages of support.

They included presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who worked alongside Deeley on SM:TV Live early on in their careers, who provided a “word of warning” to Shephard.

Donnelly said: “Have the best time. You’re going to be amazing, we can’t wait to watch.”

McPartlin added: “A little bit of a word of advice for Ben about Cat, because we’ve worked with Cat, and she might be all sweetness and light but that girl can party, don’t think she can’t”, with Donnelly chipping in: “Keep the lock on the drinks cabinet.”

Deeley, 47, responded to their quips by saying: “Listen, my motto in life… work hard, play hard.”

Former footballer Chris Kamara, with whom Shephard worked on ITV game show Ninja Warrior UK, also had some advice to offer Deeley about her new co-star.

He said: “He’s like a bear with a sore head when West Ham get beat, and the rest of the time he is just miserable… Only kidding!

“Let me tell you, Cat, he was one of the best things to happen to me and I’m sure you will see that, and vice versa of course.

“Good luck to you both. I think you’re going to smash it.”

Holly Willoughby leaves This Morning
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presented This Morning together for more than 13 years (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Deeley rose to fame as a presenter of Saturday morning ITV children’s programme SM:TV Live alongside McPartlin and Donnelly, and its spin-off music programme, CD:UK, with Willoughby.

She is also known for hosting ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes, the BBC’s Fame Academy and American competition show So You Think You Can Dance, which she presented for more than a decade.

Shephard is known for fronting the ITV quiz show Tipping Point and previously co-hosting ITV1’s breakfast show Good Morning Britain (GMB).

He left GMB in February in order to front This Morning, which he has previously presented as a replacement for Schofield.

Last year, This Morning saw a rotation of presenters on the famous sofa, including Deeley, who hosted alongside Rylan Clark in November.

Schofield left ITV and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague last May.

In October, Willoughby also left the show, saying she had made the “decision for me and my family”.