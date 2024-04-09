WrestleMania XL touted as ‘most successful and highest grossing’ in WWE history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WrestleMania XL touted as ‘most successful and highest grossing’ in WWE history

By Press Association
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took part in a tag team match with his cousin, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania XL (Suzan Moore/PA)
WWE’s blockbuster WrestleMania XL event has been touted as the “most-successful and highest-grossing event in company history”.

The two-night showcase, which took place in Philadelphia on April 6 and 7, broke WWE’s record for the number of at-home views, amassing more than 660 million worldwide over the two days, up 41% from last year.

More than 67 million views occurred within 24 hours of Sunday’s transmission, WWE said.

WrestleMania XL was expected to be big due to the return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earlier this year.

Although he has made guest appearances on WWE’s weekly shows and at previous WrestleManias, this year was the first since 2013 that he had been scheduled for a match.

He opened Saturday’s show with a tag team match in which he was partnered with his cousin, Roman Reigns.

Reigns was another reason WrestleMania XL had been hotly anticipated.

Before his main event match against “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Reigns had been the Universal Champion for almost four years, holding the record for the longest singular reign.

His storyline was due to wrap up at WrestleMania, so fans expected the title to change hands.

The match featured appearances from other well-known wrestlers such as John Cena and The Undertaker.

WWE has claimed this WrestleMania also broke the company’s record for fan attendance, with a combined audience of 145,298 fans over the two nights.

This beat the 134,856 who attended WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

However, while the combined number is the biggest since the event was expanded to two nights in 2020, neither Saturday nor Sunday’s numbers, 72,543 and 72,755 respectively, beat WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

At 80,709, the crowd at that event in Austin, Texas, remains the largest attendance at a single event in WWE history.

– WrestleMania XL aired on TNT Sports and on the WWE Network in the UK.