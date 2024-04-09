Rihanna hopes for a daughter but says she is leaving more children ‘up to god’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rihanna hopes for a daughter but says she is leaving more children ‘up to god’

By Press Association
Rihanna already has two sons and would like a daughter but says it is up to god (Anthony Behar/PA)
Rihanna has said that she is leaving it up to god to decide how many more children she has in the future.

The Barbadian singer, 36, already shares two sons, RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot Rose, born in August 2023, with US rapper ASAP Rocky.

When asked by the Interview magazine about future children, Rihanna said that she wants to have as “many as god wants me to have”.

She also said: “I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Rihanna also said that in “previous relationships” before ASAP Rocky, she did not feel like it was “enough”.

“When someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you’re worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling,” she said.

“I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad.”

The couple publicly revealed their relationship in 2020, but Rihanna said they started dating around the end of 2019 in the interview, after they had known each other for years.

She said they saw creativity “the same” and “ended up supporting each other’s brands and products”.

Rihanna said: “I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships.

“We’ve seen each other outside of relationships. We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives. We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution.”

She said that the pandemic “sped up” starting a family and would have taken more time to get “comfortable” if not for Covid.

The Umbrella singer also spoke about considering plastic surgery on her breasts due to “third-trimester cellulite” from her pregnancies.

She said: “I haven’t done enough research to know, but I heard that you might have some scars. I’m OK with all that. But I don’t want to ever have a tummy tuck because I don’t want a new navel, and I don’t want that scar, right?”

When asked about new music, she said that she has a “lot of visual ideas” which leads her to create new songs.

Rihanna added: “Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make.”

Her last studio album, Anti, was released in January 2016.