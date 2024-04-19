Claudia Winkleman says men on The Traitors were ‘threatened’ by smart women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Claudia Winkleman says men on The Traitors were ‘threatened’ by smart women

By Press Association
Claudia Winkleman says men on The Traitors were ‘threatened’ by smart women (Ian West/PA)


The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman said she believes male contestants were consecutively chosen to become traitors on the hit BBC show because they were “threatened” by smart women.

The TV star has fronted two series of the tense game show, in which people try to identify who among them are “Faithfuls” and “Traitors”, since it launched at the end of 2022.

In the second series of the show male contestants Paul Gorton and Harry Clark, and female contestant Ash Bibi, were initially picked to be traitors out of the line-up, before Bibi was banished and a trio of men succeeded her.

Claudia Winkleman
Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors on BBC One (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

“Another man, good, it’s like the olden days,” Winkleman, 52, told the contestants during the January 2024 episode.

She has since spoken to the Guardian about commenting on the contestants repeatedly recruiting men.

“Maybe I shouldn’t have done but I just had to say it,” she said.

“I was like ‘Come on, boys, what you need here is a really smart woman’, but they were threatened by them.”

British Army engineer Clark took home the whole £95,150 prize pot after he deceived disability model Mollie Pearce into thinking he was a fellow Faithful when he was really a Traitor.

The Traitors
Harry Clark won the BBC series (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA)

Winkleman previously said she had originally turned down the offer to host, but changed her mind after watching the Dutch version of the hit reality show.

She also presents Strictly Come Dancing alongside Tess Daly, and will return to screens on the second series of The Piano on Channel 4, alongside renowned pianist Lang Lang and pop star Mika, as judges.

In the debut series Winkleman met talented pianists at train stations across the country before they played to passers-by, while the judges secretly watched.

The Piano
Claudia Winkleman, pop star Mika, and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will appear in the second series of The Piano (Channel 4/PA)

When asked if she was tempted to learn a musical instrument, Winkleman told the Guardian: “Absolutely not.

“I’m so unmusical, I once sang to Mika and Lang Lang and they made me sign a piece of paper promising I’d never do it again.”

The first series culminated in a concert at the Royal Festival Hall featuring performances from Lang Lang, Mika and the four chosen finalists.

A visually impaired 13-year-old girl named Lucy won the competition, having impressed the judges with her rendition of Debussy’s Arabesque.