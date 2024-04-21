London’s Australia House renamed Bluey House for day as show receives award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London’s Australia House renamed Bluey House for day as show receives award

By Press Association
Australian High Commissioner Stephen Smith presents children’s character, Bluey with the first Special Recognition Award for Cultural Impact across the UK and the world at Australia House in London (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)
London’s Australia House has been renamed Bluey House for the day in recognition of the hit TV programme’s cultural impact, which has seen it win an award.

The renaming coincides with the release of new episode, Surprise, which has arrived after the highly anticipated extended episode, The Sign, dropped globally on April 14.

The animated children’s series from Australia centres around a family of dogs and the adventures of puppy Bluey as she engages in imaginary play with her sister Bingo.

Bluey at Australia House
Members of public view the celebrations at Australia House in London (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)

Since its premiere in 2018 the show has gone on to become a global hit and has been praised for the way it tackles subject like mental health.

On Sunday, Australia House, which is home to the Australian High Commission, hosted a celebratory event, organised by BBC Studios, which saw the embassy adorned with Bluey flags.

Members of the public who were lining the streets for the London Marathon were able to see the celebrations, which also included a Bluey marching band performing the show’s title music.

At the event the Australian High Commission in London presented the programme with an inaugural Special Recognition Award for cultural impact across the UK and the world.

Bluey at Australia House
Children’s character, Bluey with Rob Beckett (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)

The award is the first of its kind and celebrates the spectacular growth of the show.

Australian High Commissioner Stephen Smith said: “Bluey’s phenomenal success in the UK and globally is testament to the ingenuity and artistry of Australia’s creative industries.

“Bluey highlights the power of Australian stories to resonate with children and parents the world over.”

Nicki Sheard, president of BBC Studios brands and licensing said: “What an incredible accolade for an Australian born show that has truly become part of the world’s cultural zeitgeist.

“We are thrilled to have created experiences that have unlocked family time and opened the magical world of Bluey for fans across the world of all ages.”

Bluey at Australia House
The marching band outside Australia House (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)

Joe Brumm, the show’s creator added: “It is an honour to receive this award on behalf of everyone who helped bring Bluey to life.

“Our beautiful country is a character in the show just as much as any of the dogs, so to have brought it into the living rooms of the whole world, encouraging people to come and visit is something I’ll always be proud of.

“It’s been a very enjoyable week seeing the range of reactions to The Sign around the world.

“Thanks so much to the ABC, BBC studios and Disney for making it all possible.”