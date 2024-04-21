Joel Dommett says he had to ‘dig deep’ running London Marathon as a piranha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Joel Dommett says he had to ‘dig deep’ running London Marathon as a piranha

By Press Association
Joel Dommett after finishing the TCS London Marathon (John Walton/PA)
Joel Dommett after finishing the TCS London Marathon (John Walton/PA)

Comedian Joel Dommett has said he had to “dig deep” in order to finish the London Marathon while dressed in the Piranha costume from The Masked Singer.

More than 50,000 people ran the 26.2-mile course through the capital on what was a dry and bright day, with highs of 12C.

The Masked Singer host Dommett, 38, ran in the costume, estimated to weigh 8kg, which had first been worn by the programme’s 2024 winner, McFly’s Danny Jones.

TCS London Marathon 2024
Joel Dommett after finishing the TCS London Marathon (John Walton/PA)

He told TCS London Marathon after the race: “It was definitely the hardest marathon I’ve done.

“Really had to dig deep. Lots of shouting to myself.

“It probably weighs, I reckon, probably about 8kg, something like that.

“The hard thing was it (the costume) was just banging against my head the entire time.

TCS London Marathon 2024
Ruth Wilson completed the race (John Walton/PA)

“I think I’m about three inches shorter now.”

The TV presenter said he wore it because he “wanted to do it in a different way and raise some money for a great charity” – Shooting Star Children’s Hospices.

Other famous faces taking part included comedian and TV presenter Romesh Ranganathan, who was running for suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm), and actress Ruth Wilson who was running for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Musician Tom Grennan, TV presenter Natalie Pinkham, comedians Ivo Graham and Rosie Jones, Scottish radio presenter Jenni Falconer, DJ Chris Evans and McFly drummer Harry Judd also took part.

TCS London Marathon 2024
Harry Judd said that he gets a buzz from running (John Walton/PA)

Judd, 38, told TCS London Marathon: “The biggest buzz I’ve ever had in life has been from running.

“I love being a musician and it’s an amazing job to have but I get so much from exercise.”

He added that the mental health benefits are “huge”.

Runners of all ages completed the route for charity this year, with a number breaking records in costume.