Paul O’Grady’s widower took their dogs for a final goodbye before his burial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Paul O’Grady’s widower took their dogs for a final goodbye before his burial

By Press Association
Paul O’Grady died in 2023 (Stuart Wilson/PA)
Paul O’Grady died in 2023 (Stuart Wilson/PA)

Paul O’Grady’s widower Andre Portasio has said it was “interesting” to see how his five dogs engaged with the late TV star when they saw him one final time before his burial.

O’Grady, who rose to fame as alter-ego Lily Savage before hosting a string of popular TV programmes – including For The Love Of Dogs, died at his home on March 28 last year at the age of 67.

Appearing on the panel show Loose Women, his husband Mr Portasio reflected on the days following his death, and said he had wanted their dogs to “say goodbye” after a woman wrote to him and said she was worried about them.

He said: “I received so many letters and it was funny because so many people didn’t know the address so you would receive the letter and it would be like: ‘Paul O’Grady, Home, Kent.’

“I opened this letter, it was this old lady, I think she was 85 and she was very worried about the dogs, and the dogs had to say goodbye.

“And that stayed in the back of my mind and I thought I must attend to what she is asking me to do.

“So just before he was buried I took the dogs to say goodbye and it was really interesting to see that some of them engaged with Paul.”

Asked how the dogs are doing now, Mr Portasio said “fabulous”.

Mr Portasio also reflected on what it was like to receive a letter from the Queen.

“I was shocked to receive a letter from her,” he said.

Paul O’Grady funeral
Husband of Paul O’Grady Andre Portasio rides with the funeral cortege (Yui Mok/PA)

“I must confess it took me so long to reply.

“It’s not everyday that you receive a letter from the Queen so I would wake up and think ‘I must reply to her letter’ and I would sit down and be like Dear Camilla… oh no… Dear Queen Camilla… oh no, and it took me so long, in the end I was like ‘You’re not writing a book you’re writing a thank you letter and you just have to go with what is in your heart’, so I finally wrote to her.”

Mr Portasio and O’Grady first met in 2006 before marrying in an intimate London ceremony in 2017.

O’Grady was known for his fondness of dogs and became an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in 2012, following the success of ITV’s multi-award winning For The Love Of Dogs, which was filmed at the home.

He joined Camilla, patron of the charity, to promote rescue animals in a royal special of the programme which aired in December 2022.