Jeremy Allen White strives for perfection in The Bear season three trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jeremy Allen White strives for perfection in The Bear season three trailer

By Press Association
Jeremy Allen White returns to the kitchen in The Bear season three teaser (Disney+/PA)
Jeremy Allen White returns to the kitchen in The Bear season three teaser (Disney+/PA)

The third season of The Bear will see expectations at an all-time high as Jeremy Allen White’s character strives for perfection and a Michelin star.

The TV series, about top chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Allen White), who returns to Chicago to run the family business after the death of his brother, swept the TV awards season this year.

The fast-paced trailer for the third season sees Carmy introduce a list of “non-negotiables” for his staff, as he bids to match the best restaurants, including “vibrant collaboration” and “no repeat ingredients”.

“If it’s not perfect, it doesn’t go out,” Carmy says.

The trailer also sees Carmy offer chef Sydney Adamu, played by Ayo Edebiri, an official partnership agreement “so that you can push me and I can push you”, he says.

Allen White and co-star Edebiri won awards in the comedy series category at the Emmys, Golden Globes, the SAG awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards, while the show won best ensemble in a comedy series at all four ceremonies.

The Bear season three will premiere on June 27 on Disney+ in the UK, with all 10 half-hour episodes available at the same time.

The third season will follow protagonist Carmy alongside Sydney and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they attempt to elevate The Bear, their beef-stand-turned-fine-dining establishment, to the highest level while trying to stay in business.

It will see Carmy push himself “harder than ever” while demanding new levels of excellence from his crew.

The series will also star Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colon-Zayas, as well as Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.