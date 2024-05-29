Winners of Race Across The World 2024 crowned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winners of Race Across The World 2024 crowned

By Press Association
The Race Across The World finalists (Lucy North/PA)
The Race Across The World finalists (Lucy North/PA)

Best friends Alfie and Owen have become the youngest pair to be crowned the winners of Race Across The World.

Football referee Alfie, 20, said completing the 15,000km race across eastern Asia alongside trainee pilot Owen, 20, was the “best moment” of their lives.

The pair, who were the “ones to beat” going into the final leg, secured the victory and the £20,000 prize after travelling from northernmost Japan to the Indonesian island of Lombok in east Asia without flights or phones.

They saw off tough competition from mother and daughter Eugenie and Isabel, who came in eight minutes behind them, while brother and sister James and Betty came in third and couple Stephen and Viv came in fourth.

Race Across the World finalists
Race Across The World winners Owen and Alfie (Lucy North/PA)

The last stretch of the race saw Alfie and Owen race along the beach and into tropical waters before they opened the guest book to discover they had reached the final checkpoint in first place.

The best friends were elated as they screamed “we’ve done it” and hugged each other.

Afterwards, an excited Owen said: “We came, and we saw, and we succeeded” while Alfie added: “Best moment of our lives. Undeniably. Can’t believe it.”

Following their win, the football referee said: “It feels like we took home some incredible memories, unbelievable experiences.

“We did this once-in-a-lifetime thing with each other, being the youngest two to ever do it. And then to win it as well, I mean, it’s incredible.”

Mother and daughter Eugenie and Isabel arrived on the beach around eights minutes later to claim second place.

“We did it. We’ve come in a good second. If we were to lose to anybody, we always said that we would want to lose to Alfie and Owen,” Eugenie said.

“They’re deserving of it as well, they’ve worked hard.”

The following day, 24 hours and 34 minutes behind the winners, Betty and James arrived in third place.

Betty said: “I think, coming away from this experience we’ve learned how to communicate better, and we now both have an extra person to lean on if we need it, it’s amazing.”

Married couple Stephen and Viv were the last to finish, completing the course 30 hours and 20 minutes behind the winners.

Reflecting on their fourth place finish, they said: “Gutted we’re not winning, obviously, but we’re so pleased for the boys.

“This is the end of the biggest adventure of our lives.”

Alfie and Owen during the show (Studio Lambert/BBC/PA)

The final episode saw Alfie and Owen begin the last leg with a 12-minute lead ahead of Eugenie and Isabel.

They started in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta with more than 1,000km to conquer before of reaching the finish line in Lombok.

After making good time on their journey, the friends came up against a major hurdle as they discovered the boat to the small island of Gili Meno runs only during daylight hours, forcing them to wait until the morning to set off.

The delay allowed Eugenie and Isabel to catch up, bringing the two pairs head-to-head as they both waited for the boat crossing.

Alfie said he felt “defeated” by the delay but Owen retained a positive attitude and believed they just needed to “push through” to the end.

At sunrise both teams secured boats and they raced across the waters at high-speed to Gili Meno.

As the first team to disembark from their boat, Alfie and Owen received a message instructing them to head to the Masjid Mosque.

Despite leaving their compass in their rucksack, the boys remained calm and navigated their way to the temple where they were given further instructions for reaching the finish line, which was located on a white-sand beach.

After sprinting along the beach, the boys ran into the tropical waters where the final guest book awaited them.

Across the eight-part series, the four partnerships were pushed to their mental and physical limits as they travelled 15,000km over 50 days, crossing six seas and eight borders along the way.

The teams will reunite for a reunion special which will air on BBC One at 10.40pm on Wednesday May 29.