Celebrating reopening of north-east businesses with ad discounts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Today celebrate today’s reopening of our cafes, restaurants, bistros and bars, P&J and Evening Express owners DC Thomson Media is offering special incentives to local businesses across the area to help them get back on track.

In light of the rollercoaster year that we have just experienced, DC Thomson Media is reaching out to struggling north-east businesses to offer discounted advertising rates to help them get back on their feet similar to its successful Back to Business campaign after the first lockdown in spring 2020.

The publishing company – which owns five newspapers including The Press and Journal and Evening Express – is also to celebrate the return of our local businesses with a dedicated new one-off publication, called WELCOME BACK.

Out on Friday, WELCOME BACK is a 16-page guide that will showcase some of the businesses that reopened today along with a timeline of key dates coming up in the future and content about local shops, restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues and more.

The must-have guide will appear inside the P&J – which has a readership of 85,020 people – and its sister paper the Evening Express on April 30.

For your chance to get a FREE listing in the WELCOME BACK supplement or to place an advert about your reopening plans, email: advertising@dctmedia.co.uk