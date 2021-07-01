SPONSORED: How one company is continuing to provide a high quality renewables service

Coast Renewable Services is experiencing its busiest time. Managing director Mark Robson, who has 17 years’ managerial and construction experience within the industry, has been anticipating this since he set up the business in 2012.

The Dundee=based company has grown significantly in the last few years, having been consistently involved in a variety of onshore contracts where it provided a full range of services.

Mark explained: “The renewables industry is very busy and I anticipated the effect on Dundee Port some years ago as I saw its commitment towards the renewable sector increasing.

“It made total sense to me to grow Coast Renewable Services steadily, rather than rushing it. We’ve slowly grown over the last few years and we’re now at the stage where I expect us to continue providing high quality service to our customers and probably double our workforce in the next five years. It’s a really exciting time and the potential to grow is amazing.”

Winning various major contracts with energy companies has already led to 20 more staff being hired this year, as Coast Renewable Services will help service, maintain and install fleets of wind turbines throughout the UK and Europe in the coming years.

Mark said: “Coast’s reputation in the industry is growing, showing other operations and maintenance companies what we are capable of.

“Up until now our major contracts have been onshore, but we’re now in active talks to work on exciting offshore projects in the North Sea. The renewables industry is constantly growing and we’re talking to many companies and we are currently in a really good position to pick up that work.”

Coast’s work includes the construction, commissioning and management of turbines throughout Scotland, Northern Ireland, Sweden and Finland, and the company’s expansion will see an increased requirement for administration staff as well as technicians out in the field.

Developing that workforce has long been part of Mark’s long-term plans, which currently include setting up a training centre.

He explained: “I started developing that idea when I was approached by Dundee & Angus College to discuss delivering training for the wind turbine sector.

“As a result, our facility will be part of the Michelin Energy Parc, training both new starts and those wanting to develop their skills further. Coast will also offer health and safety training specific to windfarms, which will include fire awareness, first aid, working at heights and manual handling – all training requirements mandatory for commencing work within a wind turbine. D & A College will help deliver Global Wind Organisations (GWO) basic technical training courses, so between us we’ll fully train wind turbine technicians ready for deployment.

“We’re essentially aiming to help develop a local workforce fully qualified for major upcoming renewables projects. We aim to start the training towards the end of the year, having been delayed by Covid.”

Helping local communities has always been an important area for the renewables sector and any completed windfarm will generate annual funds to help benefit local communities.

The managing director added: “I feel very strongly that we should be giving something back.

“Dundee has recently enjoyed increased investment and this sector will play an important part in ensuring local opportunities continue to benefit throughout the North East and I’m delighted that Coast will play a part on many levels. I take a real pride in making sure it’s not just about what we can achieve but how we can help others be part of that.”

To find out more about Coast Renewable Services plans and projects, visit its website by clicking here.