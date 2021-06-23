Caithness shed takes top award in contest to find the UK’s best home office

A converted garden shed in Caithness has been named the UK’s best home office in a contests run by DIY chain Wickes.

Halkirk-based photographer, Claire Hughes, said the winning building, originally intended to store her children’s toys, had become a “sanctuary of peace and quiet” to work in.

The Wickes Home Office Awards 2021 were judged by TV celebrities and property experts Phil Spencer and Ben Hillman.

Location, Location, Location presenter Mr Spencer said: “The office made excellent use of space, combining design and practicality to create the perfect workspace.

“The addition of plants and a large, glamorous desk helped to elevate this simple shed to an award-winning home office.

“Looking at property value, home offices are far more sought after than they used to be, and I’m sure this style of outhouse office will help to add value to Claire’s home.”

Ms Hughes’ home office won the “Sensational Shed” category of the contest, but she admitted she was surprised to take the top award.

She said: “Unable to find a shed sturdy enough for the toys I set about building it from scratch.

With the help of a friend, I designed and built the shed – which turned out to be the perfect room for home working and has become a sanctuary of peace and quiet for the family.

“I’m really surprised, it feels amazing to have won. It was hard work so to be recognised for that is incredible, especially from a company that sees a lot of sheds.”

The overall winner was selected from the top entries in five categories, which included: Minimalist Master; Best Interior and Mindful Design; Cleaning up in the Dining Room; and The Savviest Set Up.

Mandy Minichiello, head of marketing at Wickes said: “With home working set to be part of the new normal, we wanted to celebrate the lengths people have gone to create their own unique workspace, and hopefully inspire others to follow suit.

“It’s been amazing to see all the entries and the effort that has gone into creating these beautiful spaces.”