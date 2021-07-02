Aberdeen Football Club secures ‘major’ new advertising deal from Texo

Aberdeen Football Club said today (July 2) it had secured a new “major” three-year advertising deal with energy services firm Texo.

The announcement sees Texo continue its long-standing support to the club, having been the official partner and advertiser at Pittodrie since 2017.

Rob Wicks, AFC commercial director is delighted to see the partnership continue.

He said: “After what has been an extremely challenging 15 months for the club, we are most grateful to Texo, who continue to have confidence in the positive benefits that partnering with the club can bring to their brand.

“We look forward to welcoming supporters back to the stadium once again and I am grateful Texo will be able to share in our excitement as we see fans returning to their spiritual home at Pittodrie.”

Exciting new era under new manager

Texo, headquartered in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, will continue to promote its services through the clubs media, broadcast and online channels.

Texo Group managing director Chris Smith said: “We are proud supporters of AFC and delighted to be continuing our relationship with the club as it enters an exciting new era under manager Stephen Glass.

“As a company that works closely with all our partners to achieve success, the club’s desire to nurture talent and embrace opportunity and change to be the best, aligns with our values and we are eagerly looking forward to further enhancing our relationship.”

AFC partnered up with Texo DSI back in July 2018 when it used drones to film training sessions.

It was believed to be a first for football clubs in Scotland at the time.