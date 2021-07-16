Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business

North Sea Orcadian raises £3million in AIM IPO

By Hamish Penman
July 16, 2021, 5:00 am
Orcadian plans to install a floating wind turbine at its its North Sea field in order to reduce emissions.
North Sea firm Orcadian Energy enjoyed its debut on the London Stock Exchange’s junior market having raised £3 million.

Orcadian, formerly Pharis Energy, was admitted to the AIM Market yesterday under the ticker ORCA.

Based on the placing price of 40p, company achieved a market capitalisation of £25.5m.

Steve Brown, chief executive of Orcadian, said: “Our admission to AIM is an important next step in Orcadian’s development. We look forward to welcoming our new shareholders and providing updates as our work programme advances.”

Steve Brown is the chief executive of Orcadian Energy

Funds raised from the listing will go towards progressing the firm’s 80million barrel Pilot project field development plan.

It has estimated the cost to achieve first production from the Pilot fields is $1bn (£724.2m)

On top of listing on AIM, Orcadian also revealed it has lodged proposals to install a floating wind turbine at its its 100%-owned North Sea field in order to reduce emissions.

In order to push forward with the plan, an addendum to the project’s concept select report has been filed with regulator the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA).

It also includes a revision to the agreed work programme, designed to further reduce the emissions intensity of Pilot, which is about 90 miles east of Aberdeen.

Orcadian, which was founded in 2014, said the new concept delivers a “significant improvement” in “process heat management” and “power generation efficiency”.

Taken with the floating turbine, it has the potential to reduce expected scope one emissions from the project by more than 80%, according to a review by Crondall Energy.

Using offshore renewables to power oil and gas assets is becoming an increasing focus for many companies, as the sector tries to reduce its operational carbon emissions.

Equinor is leading the way with its Hywind Tampen floating wind farm, which will power the nearby Snorre and Gullfaks fields.

Privately-owned Orcadian revealed plans earlier this year to ditch its idea to tap Pilot using an innovative “steam flood” method.

Instead, the company is exploring using a polymer flood scheme, outlined in its OGA concept select report.

Such a method was used successfully in the past by Chevron at the Catcher field.

At the time, Mr Brown said a polymer flood would use up less energy, cost less and emit less carbon dioxide than a steam flood.

The London-headquartered firm is proposing to develop Pilot using a dedicated floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, as well as two well head platforms.

The next step for Orcadian is to secure development partners – either operators or an alliance of contractors – so that the project can deliver a fully financed field development plan to the OGA.

