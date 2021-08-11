Award-winning Argyll resort Woodlands Glencoe invests in environmentally-focused expansion

The family behind the UK’s Small Business of the Year has invested a six-figure funding package in environmentally-focused developments at its self-catering tourist resort on an Argyll estate.

Nine luxury eco-lodges and a fleet of 31 electric vehicles, including Segways and e-bikes for guests, have been among the additions to the offering at Woodlands Glencoe over the past year.

It has also doubled its workforce as it expanded and offers year-round employment to its staff.

The operation, run by Laurence Young, his two sons and his daughter, took the top honour at the Federation of Small Businesses’ (FSB) annual awards in May.

Funding to back developments at the estate, at Ballachuilish, which has 17 self-catering lodges with hot tubs, a golf course, activity centre and café, came from Santander UK bank.

They include the creation of new access roads, built using scrapings recycled from roadworks in the area and the installation of charging points for electric vehicles.

The number of staff working at the estate, which provides year-round employment, has increased to a total of 22.

Mr Young senior, who is chairman of the business, previously led the Freedom of the Glen Family of Hotels, which operated four hotels on the west coast, and has lived in Ballachulish for 35 years.

He said: “Santander UK’s support has not only enabled us to significantly increase the size of our staff, employing more people locally, but to invest in developing our eco-tourism offering.

Our next phase is to encourage locals and visitors to enjoy the resource we have here including the stunning cycle tracks and walks.”

David Gallacher, relationship director at Santander UK, added “Woodlands Glencoe’s recent accolade from the FSB is a real testimony to how innovation combined with an environmentally focused business offering is a recipe for success.

“We’re delighted to support Woodlands Glencoe’s eco-tourism developments and look forward to working together on more exciting innovations to come.”

Mr Young’s sons Callum and James are operations manager and business director respectively at the business and his daughter, Katie, is guest services manager.

Woodlands Glencoe was established in 2009 and in just over a decade has increased its revenue by almost 2000%

Its achievements and those of a number of other small firms in the north that have triumphed at the FSB’s awards were recently hailed by the organisation’s Highlands and Islands development manager, David Richardson.