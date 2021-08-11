Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Award-winning Argyll resort Woodlands Glencoe invests in environmentally-focused expansion

By Stan Arnaud
August 11, 2021, 5:00 pm
The management team at the Woodlands Glencoe resort.
The family behind the UK’s Small Business of the Year has invested a six-figure funding package in environmentally-focused developments at its self-catering tourist resort on an Argyll estate.

Nine luxury eco-lodges and a fleet of 31 electric vehicles, including Segways and e-bikes for guests, have been among the additions to the offering at Woodlands Glencoe over the past year.

It has also doubled its workforce as it expanded and offers year-round employment to its staff.

The operation, run by Laurence Young, his two sons and his daughter, took the top honour at the Federation of Small Businesses’ (FSB) annual awards in May.

Funding to back developments at the estate, at Ballachuilish, which has 17 self-catering lodges with hot tubs, a golf course, activity centre and café, came from Santander UK bank.

They include the creation of new access roads, built using scrapings recycled from roadworks in the area and the installation of charging points for electric vehicles.

The number of staff working at the estate, which provides year-round employment, has increased to a total of 22.

Guests using the new Segways at the resort.

Mr Young senior, who is chairman of the business, previously led the Freedom of the Glen Family of Hotels, which operated four hotels on the west coast, and has lived in Ballachulish for 35 years.

He said: “Santander UK’s support has not only enabled us to significantly increase the size of our staff, employing more people locally, but to invest in developing our eco-tourism offering.

Our next phase is to encourage locals and visitors to enjoy the resource we have here including the stunning cycle tracks and walks.”

David Gallacher, relationship director at Santander UK, added “Woodlands Glencoe’s recent accolade from the FSB is a real testimony to how innovation combined with an environmentally focused business offering is a recipe for success.

“We’re delighted to support Woodlands Glencoe’s eco-tourism developments and look forward to working together on more exciting innovations to come.”

Mr Young’s sons Callum and James are operations manager and business director respectively at the business and his daughter, Katie, is guest services manager.

Woodlands Glencoe was established in 2009 and in just over a decade has increased its revenue by almost 2000%

Its achievements and those of a number of other small firms in the north that have triumphed at the FSB’s awards were recently hailed by the organisation’s Highlands and Islands development manager, David Richardson.

