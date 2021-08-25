Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Business

Aberdeen fridge firm first in Scotland for export support deal

By Erikka Askeland
August 25, 2021, 6:00 am
Reftrade is the first business in Scotland to secure new UK Government backing from UK Export Finance

An Aberdeen-based firm specialising in supplying refrigerated containers has won UK government support in its aim to fulfil £1million of export orders.

Reftrade UK, whose containers have been used by NHS Scotland to transport Covid-19 vaccines, is the first company in Scotland to successfully raise backing from the general export facility (GEF), which was launched by the government’s export credit agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF) in December.

The business employs four people at its depot at Echt, near Westhill. It expects this number to quadruple as a result of a recent growth in export orders. The company said it has deals in the pipeline providing containers to the pharmaceutical industry as well as to offshore wind developers.

Reftrade refrigeration units have been used to transport Covid-19 vaccines including those produced by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna.

Martin Baxter, director at Reftrade said: “Exports currently make up 20% of our overall sales, but thanks to UKEF and the support offered through the GEF, we have been able to be more vigorous in our sales approach over the past few months.

“This has come at a vital time for our business, in which we are looking to expand our international operations, fulfil more export contracts and create vital jobs.”

Getting “jabs into arms”

David Duguid, UK government minister for Scotland, hailed the deal, adding: “Businesses like Reftrade have played a vital role in getting jabs into arms.

“It’s fantastic to see this Scottish company benefiting from UK Government backing to expand their export business.

“This support will not only help create jobs and boost growth, but also contribute to vaccination efforts around the world.”

David Duguid. Picture by KENNY ELRICK

He was joined in his enthusiasm by UK minister for exports, Graham Stuart. He said: “The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been one of this country’s greatest success stories, and underpinning it are expert UK companies like Reftrade.

“I am delighted that they have been the first company in Scotland to receive UKEF’s new general export facility which will help them continue their tremendous growth through international trade.”

The GEF was set up to support SMEs. It guarantees up to 80% of a lending facility offered by a bank worth up to up to £25m to finance exports .

UKEF did not disclose the value of the lending facility for Reftrade.

Established in the north-east in 2008 as Abcool, the Aberdeen company became part of the Dutch Reftrade Group in 2012 following a partial sale of the business by its founder and director, Greg Spence. The wider Reftrade business was acquired by French giant Petit Forestier with Mr Spence retaining a stake in the Aberdeen company.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]