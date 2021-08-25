Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE BLOG: Latest updates from across the north and north-east on August 25
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Free After 3 parking scheme to run again in Elgin this Christmas
-
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails debut duo after Rangers tester in Dingwall
-
Whitmuir organic farm with shop and cafe for sale for offers over £1.5m
-
Local producers to be put in spotlight at Nairn restaurant’s Highland food and drink fayre
-
New Fraser of Allander report provides fresh hope for ‘marginalised’ Highland Council
-
Gillian Martin MSP: ‘Menopause not something to be sniggered at’