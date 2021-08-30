Accountancy firm opens new branch in north-east town

Business accountancy firm TaxAssist Accountants has expanded its footprint in the north-east of Scotland, opening a new office in Inverurie.

The branch, located on the High Street, joins a portfolio of practices across Banchory, Aberdeen and Dundee.

Having created 12 new jobs for the Aberdeenshire region, it is hoped that a further two jobs will be created over the coming months as demand for services continues to grow.

The business is owned and managed by chartered accountants Steven Mearns and Cameron Allan, whose five-year business strategy includes opening a further office in Aberdeen’s city-centre over the next 12 months.

Plans for further growth

Mr Mearns, said: “For obvious reasons, the last 18 months have been difficult but as the economy settles, we’re incredibly proud to have enjoyed a healthy level of business since we started to welcome the Inverurie community through our doors.

“Having taken the reins from my father in 2017, alongside Cameron, we have been determined to strengthen operations across the north-east based on our friendly and reliable services to small firms.

“Currently, we support more than 700 individuals and small business owners, and we’re excited to see this number increase as we build on our reputation as trusted advisors.”

The new premises was purchased through Royal Bank of Scotland funding worth £175,000, with a significant refurbishment carried out by local tradesmen before opening to the public.

Mr Mearns said: “The funding enabled by Royal Bank of Scotland provided us with the confidence to open the Inverurie branch and we’re grateful for their support which has accelerated our ambitious business strategy.”

Jamie Smith, Royal Bank of Scotland senior relationship manager, said: “Steven and Cameron are clearly incredibly passionate about the business and their expertise in the sector is underlined by their consistently growing customer base.

“We wish the team the very best of luck as they continue growing a presence across the north-east.”

TaxAssist Accountants is a local business, providing tax and accountancy advice and services to more than 700 individual and small businesses in Aberdeen and the surrounding areas.