Chamber’s Tracker to showcase investment planned for the north-east

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has issued a call for investment projects to be included in its fifth Investment Tracker.

The directory highlights the scale of public and private sector investment due to be delivered in the north-east to 2030 and beyond.

It focuses on capital projects spanning transport and infrastructure, office and retail, and leisure and culture, as well as health, and sport and education.

Developers, investors and other interested parties are beinginvited to submit entries for inclusion in the tracker, which is due to be published later this year.

Qualifying projects are those which have received planning permission or have funding committed.

There is a range of criteria for the projects to meet, including being located within the AB postcode, either in whole or part, and valued at more than £500,000.

New investment is starting to take shape

Chamber policy manager Shane Taylor said: “The last 18 months have been a time like no other, with many businesses and livelihoods pushed towards the brink of collapse.

“However, green shoots of recovery are emerging and many companies are starting to report upturns in trade.

“Alongside this fledgling recovery, new investment in the north-east is beginning to materialise and postponed projects are kicking back into life.”

Mr Taylor added it was hoped the tracker would shine a spotlight on projects and kick-start economic growth to rebuild from the impact of Covid-19.

The 2021 Tracker will be delivered in partnership with Invest Aberdeen and Opportunity North East (One).

One chief executive Jennifer Craw said: “Transformational projects led and funded by One in the region’s key sectors are essential to economic recovery, with public and private sector investment focused on creating new high-value jobs, increasing productivity and supporting health and wellbeing and a just transition.

“Projects currently in delivery – including BioHub and SeedPod – and in development, such as North East Adventure Tourism and Seafood Transformation, will bring new opportunities across the region.”

Ms Craw added: “North-east Scotland has a record as one of the most investable, productive and entrepreneurial economies in the UK, with high levels of business start-up, research and development, and exports.

“The private sector continues to adapt and evolve, with the focus on low-carbon and sustainability as each industry and company develops its route map to net-zero, and digital transformation is embedded in business.

“Investment in this region will deliver a national impact.”

Anyone who wants to submit a project, or get more details should email policy@agcc.co.uk by September 27.