Buckie seafood firm creating 60 new jobs after £2.7m investment

Associated Seafoods has said it expects to create 60 new jobs following an expansion of its operations in Buckie, backed by a £2.7million funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

The firm added that the recruitment drive, over the next three years, will include a number of modern apprenticeships, as part of efforts to attract more young people into the seafood processing industry.

After acquiring Lossie and Moray Seafoods in 2010, the company consolidated the businesses into one site, at Buckie’s Low Street and used the other building, at March Road, for storage.

But it said that, thanks to “steady business growth and demand, from the UK, North America and, most recently, Australasia, it had refurbished and expanded the original Lossie Seafoods factory, kitting it out with new, environmentally-friendly equipment.

One of the largest employers in Moray, with a workforce of 330, the firm has already created 40 jobs through the investment.

They have included five recent modern apprenticeship placements for under 21-year-olds.

Victor West, managing director at Associated Seafoods, said: “Our business ethos has always been to establish and nurture strong partnerships with businesses, suppliers and traders, and that’s exactly what we have with Royal Bank of Scotland.

“Thanks to its financial backing and advice we’ve been able to make further strides in our ambitious growth plans.

“We are proud of our heritage in Buckie and it’s fantastic to regenerate the March Road site which enhances our production of quality Scottish Smoked Salmon and creates opportunities to develop young talent within our industry.”

Eileen Tocher, relationship director at Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “Throughout our partnership with Associated Seafoods it has been fantastic to see their impressive vision played out, with turnover doubling in the last five years.

“Now fully modernised, the second Lossie Seafoods factory in Buckie is ready to assist with current and future business expansion plans.

“It is always rewarding to support local businesses investing in their communities and we wish Victor, Stephen and the Buckie team the very best of luck in this new chapter.”