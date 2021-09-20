Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Buckie seafood firm creating 60 new jobs after £2.7m investment

By Stan Arnaud
September 20, 2021, 5:00 pm
Victor West, managing director of Associated Seafoods.
Associated Seafoods has said it expects to create 60 new jobs following an expansion of its operations in Buckie, backed by a £2.7million funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

The firm added that the recruitment drive, over the next three years, will include a number of modern apprenticeships, as part of efforts to attract more young people into the seafood processing industry.

After acquiring Lossie and Moray Seafoods in 2010, the company consolidated the businesses into one site, at Buckie’s Low Street and used the other building, at March Road, for storage.

But it said that, thanks to “steady business growth and demand, from the UK, North America and, most recently, Australasia, it had refurbished and expanded the original Lossie Seafoods factory, kitting it out with new, environmentally-friendly equipment.

One of the largest employers in Moray, with a workforce of 330, the firm has already created 40 jobs through the investment.

They have included five recent modern apprenticeship placements for under 21-year-olds.

Associated Seafoods is now operating two factories in Buckie.

Victor West, managing director at Associated Seafoods, said: “Our business ethos has always been to establish and nurture strong partnerships with businesses, suppliers and traders, and that’s exactly what we have with Royal Bank of Scotland.

“Thanks to its financial backing and advice we’ve been able to make further strides in our ambitious growth plans.

“We are proud of our heritage in Buckie and it’s fantastic to regenerate the March Road site which enhances our production of quality Scottish Smoked Salmon and creates opportunities to develop young talent within our industry.”

Eileen Tocher, relationship director at Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “Throughout our partnership with Associated Seafoods it has been fantastic to see their impressive vision played out, with turnover doubling in the last five years.

“Now fully modernised, the second Lossie Seafoods factory in Buckie is ready to assist with current and future business expansion plans.

“It is always rewarding to support local businesses investing in their communities and we wish Victor, Stephen and the Buckie team the very best of luck in this new chapter.”

