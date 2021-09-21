Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Business

Famous Floating Head returns to the water with the help of AMS Global

By Stan Arnaud
September 21, 2021, 6:00 am
The floating head sculpture returned to the Clyde.

One of the most unusual projects that marine Aberdeen-based consulting and safety specialists AMS Global Group has tackled has taken to the water again, 33 years after it was first created.

The Floating Head, a sculpture by artist Richard Groom and the centrepiece for Glasgow’s 1988 Garden Festival, has been lovingly restored over the past six months, and is now on public display at at Govan Docks.

For more than 30 years, it lay lost and abandoned in a boatyard, until the family of the late artist managed to track it down and decided they wanted to restore and refloat it.

Inspired by the carvings on Easter Island, the 30ft head, which was designed and built on a steel mesh frame covered with a cement render, had deteriorated over the years and had to be assessed for damage.

Andy Groom, brother of the late artist, approached Neil Carr, a director at AMS to see if the firm could help.

Artist Richard Groom with the sculpture when it was first launched.

AMS donated the services of associate surveyor, Bob Sinclair, to survey the sculpture to determine its condition and whether it was repairable.

He carried out an extensive survey of the 27-tonne head, producing a full report of its condition and details of the remedial work that would have to be carried out to make it seaworthy again.

Mr Carr said: “We were delighted to help with this fantastic project.

“Although the vessel itself is different to what we usually work with, the principles involved in carrying out a survey like this are similar.

“Floating concrete is not easy and surveying such a vessel needs a specialist of Bob’s experience.”

The restoration project was carried out with support from the Sculpture Placement Group (SPG), an organisation funded by Creative Scotland which helps bring sculpture to different audiences.

Mr Groom said: “We could not have done this without the support we got from AMS and from the SPG and all the other supporters who came forward to help.

“Our family was touched at Richard’s funeral in 2019 by the number of friends and colleagues who spoke about his work, particularly the floating head. That made us determined to find it and fix it.”

“The support we got after that just grew and grew and that gave us the encouragement to keep going and the means to make it happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]