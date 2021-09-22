SPONSORED: 6 Scottish businesses set to enhance your health and wellbeing this winter

Summer is officially coming to an end (it’s sad but it’s true) and we need to start preparing ourselves for the colder days ahead.

Whether that means giving ourselves a little pamper, taking better care of our skin, keeping on top of our fitness or reaching out for some support, September and October are important months when it comes to our personal health and wellbeing.

We’ve teamed up with some amazing Scottish businesses who can help you maintain a healthy, happy lifestyle as the seasons begin to change.

Read on to find out how!

Bio Clinic

Bio Clinic is a skin and wellness clinic led by Ruth Strachan within Stonehaven Dental Practice.

Ruth has worked in health and wellness for over 25 years, offers non-invasive skin rejuvenation, problem skin management, medical grade skincare, body contouring and wellness services.

Bio Clinic brings some of the latest technologies that you’ll find in exclusive Harley Street clinics to Stonehaven; from LPG Endermologie, HydraFacialMD, OxyGeneo, LED Light Therapy, HIFU, High intensity muscle stimulation and even an infrared sauna.

From skin improvement, body contouring to sports recovery. Ruth can recommend a bespoke treatment programme based on individual goals/time and budget.

If you aren’t sure what to book then Ruth offers free telephone consultations. For more information please contact Ruth on: 07709425048, email: ruth@bioskinclinic.co.uk, or book online.

For more information, follow the Bio Clinic on Facebook.

Original Hot Yoga (OHY)

Original Hot Yoga – Oh Hell Yeah, it’s hot!

OHY brings to you Aberdeen and North East Scotland’s first bespoke hot yoga studio.

Having opened in June 2021, at Berryden, Aberdeen, the studio teaches and practices the original hot yoga series. That is: 26 postures in a hot room, heated to 40C/105F with humidity at 40% for a 90 minute class.

Every class is a beginner’s class, it’s for everyone and everybody, just come along with the body you have and do the best you can, that’s it!

Interested? Check out the OHY website where you’ll find all the need-to-knows and good-to-knows. You’ll get an insight of how the studio operates and you will find illustrations to demonstrate the postures.

Though it’s not expected you’ll be able to do the full expressions. Yet!

The practice of hot yoga improves posture and mobility, strength and flexibility, balance and focus. The OHY studio is a light, airy, purpose built hot room, with a heat exchange system to keep you safe while you practice.

What are you waiting for? You’ve nothing to lose, but lots to gain. Give it a go!

Garthdee Pharmacy

Garthdee Pharmacy prides itself on the first class service they bring to their customers.

As as independent business, they will always go the extra mile so that everyone receives a high quality, personal, pharmacy service, ensureing customers are extremely satisfied.

Garthdee’s many services include:

Free Prescription Collection Service

To make your life easy, Garthdee collect prescriptions from the majority of medical practices within Aberdeen city. The prescriptions are then dispensed ready for you to collect at the pharmacy. Alternatively, you can take advantage of their free delivery service…

To make your life easy, Garthdee collect prescriptions from the majority of medical practices within Aberdeen city. The prescriptions are then dispensed ready for you to collect at the pharmacy. Alternatively, you can take advantage of their free delivery service… Free Prescription Delivery Service

Get your prescriptions delivered to your door free of charge! This service is available to all customers. Give them a call and arrange it today!

Get your prescriptions delivered to your door free of charge! This service is available to all customers. Give them a call and arrange it today! Smoking Cessation Service

Garthdee Pharmacy can help you to stop smoking! Pop in for a consultation and receive expert advice on how to quit. They can prescribe a range of nicotine replacement products, as well as Champix, to make quitting easier.

Garthdee Pharmacy can help you to stop smoking! Pop in for a consultation and receive expert advice on how to quit. They can prescribe a range of nicotine replacement products, as well as Champix, to make quitting easier. Flu Vaccination Service

In flu season (October until February), Garthdee offers a comprehensive flu vaccination service. It costs £12 for private patients; get in touch and book your jab today!

Whatever your healthcare needs, give Garthdee Pharmacy a call on: 01224 318689, send them an email on: garthdeepharmacy@gmail.com, or simply pop in to the shop.

SDH Fitness

Knowing what to do to stay healthy is all well and good, but how do you put it into practice, consistently, so that your see permanent results?

According to Steve Doidge-Harrison from SDH Fitness, the secrets to permanent health improvements are:

Focussing on behaviours rather than outcomes. For example, instead of thinking, “I need to lose weight,” (an outcome)” think, “I need to eat more healthy foods” (a behaviour). Making new behaviours small enough to become automatics habits which are easy to do every day without too much motivation. For example, instead of thinking, “I need to overhaul my diet to lose weight,” set yourself the challenge of filling more of your plate with vegetables. Stacking your new habit with an existing habit, so that the existing habit is the ‘cue’ to the new one. That way, with repetition, the new habit happens automatically. For example, “when I start to prepare for dinner, I will cook my vegetables.”

Find out more about how to transform your health and wellbeing by visiting the SDH website today. Alternatively, email: sdhwellbeing@gmail.com, or call: 07740472535.

Samaritans Aberdeen

Every day, Samaritans volunteers respond to around 10,000 calls for help. They are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for anyone who may be struggling to cope, or who needs someone to listen confidentially without judgement or pressure.

The Samaritans’ telephone number is 116-123 and is free to call. You don’t need to be at a point of crisis, they are there to connect with you.

One small connection between people can prevent crisis and save lives.

Samaritans has been present in Aberdeen since 1960, and is entirely operated by unpaid volunteers – a group of around 70. The Aberdeen branch receives calls from across the UK as all branches are connected together.

And there are other ways to seek out support besides calling. For example, you can email jo@samaritans.org if you are looking for a safe way to work through what’s on your mind.

Also, Samaritans Aberdeen offers a self-help app that you can access directly from its website, should you benefit from using a tool that may help you work through things in your own time.

You are not alone, nor a burden to others. Call Samaritans on 116-123 anytime if you need to talk.

Granite Spa

The Granite Spa in Bridge of Don opened its doors in April – letting customers come and enjoy some much-needed “me time” and relaxation. It’s a spa that is designed to be both welcoming and luxurious.

Combining a variety of treatments, from massage therapy and facials, to manicures, pedicures, waxing and male grooming, Granite Spa is a one-stop-shop when it comes to self-care. It even offers holistic treatments.

Granite Spa owner, Christine Graham, said: “What I most wanted was to make a space where absolutely everyone can feel safe and get a confidence boost.

“I’ve been in spas before where I’ve felt uncomfortable, and it ruins the experience.”

One thing is for sure: if you visit Granite Spa, you will leave feeling relaxed, refreshed and rejuvenated.

For more information, or to find out the latest offers, visit the Granite Spa website.