Weekend work at Highland BlindCraft as demand for mattresses rises

Highland BlindCraft has said it has experienced a leap in demand from around the UK for its handmade mattresses as other retailers struggle to get stock because of supply chain problems.

The charity, which provides employment for people living with visual impairments and other disabilities, has extended its opening hours in response to the increase in custom.

And the Inverness-based business has taken on another member of staff at it shop in the Highland capital.

Executive manager, Heather McDonald, said: “Over the last few months we’ve seen demand for our mattresses increase from across the UK – not least in the wake of supply issues faced by other retailers.

“Like many businesses, at the beginning of the pandemic, we were forced to reduce our opening hours.

“But now, thanks to increased interest both within the Highlands and further afield, we are able to reopen on Saturdays to allow customers the opportunity to try before they buy.”

Highland BlindCraft, which has a workforce of 23, has been providing jobs and training in Inverness for 140 years and is the only organisation of its kind in the Highlands.

The business was named Social Enterprise of the Year in the 2020 Highland Third Sector Awards.

Each of its mattresses is made by hand at its factory, in Ardconnel Street, close to the centre of Inverness.

Ms McDonald added: “Our mattresses and divans are fully customisable – from the filling to the fabric cover – and are available to suit all budgets.

“We know that there are many people looking for non-standard mattress sizes at the moment, and we are fully equipped to create these too.

“We truly believe that price shouldn’t be a barrier to having a good night’s sleep, and we’re passionate about helping people find their dream bed.”

Highland BlindCraft’s showroom will be open 9am-4pm on Saturdays from this weekend.