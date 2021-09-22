Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business

Weekend work at Highland BlindCraft as demand for mattresses rises

By Stan Arnaud
September 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Heather McDonald, executive manager of Highland BlindCraft.
Highland BlindCraft has said it has experienced a leap in demand from around the UK for its handmade mattresses as other retailers struggle to get stock because of supply chain problems.

The charity, which provides employment for people living with visual impairments and other disabilities, has extended its opening hours in response to the increase in custom.

And the Inverness-based business has taken on another member of staff at it shop in the Highland capital.

Executive manager, Heather McDonald, said: “Over the last few months we’ve seen demand for our mattresses increase from across the UK – not least in the wake of supply issues faced by other retailers.

“Like many businesses, at the beginning of the pandemic, we were forced to reduce our opening hours.

“But now, thanks to increased interest both within the Highlands and further afield, we are able to reopen on Saturdays to allow customers the opportunity to try before they buy.”

A member of staff at work at Highland BlindCraft’s Inverness factory.

Highland BlindCraft, which has a workforce of 23, has been providing jobs and training in Inverness for 140 years and is the only organisation of its kind in the Highlands.

The business was named Social Enterprise of the Year in the 2020 Highland Third Sector Awards.

Each of its mattresses is made by hand at its factory, in Ardconnel Street, close to the centre of Inverness.

Ms McDonald added: “Our mattresses and divans are fully customisable – from the filling to the fabric cover – and are available to suit all budgets.

“We know that there are many people looking for non-standard mattress sizes at the moment, and we are fully equipped to create these too.

“We truly believe that price shouldn’t be a barrier to having a good night’s sleep, and we’re passionate about helping people find their dream bed.”

Highland BlindCraft’s showroom will be open 9am-4pm on Saturdays from this weekend.

