New chief executive appointed at social landlord Osprey Housing

Osprey Housing has announced the appointment of Stacy Angus as its new chief executive.

Ms Angus, the social landlord’s director of housing services, will succeed Glenn Adcock, who is retiring after four years in the top role and 11 with the organisation.

Osprey owns and manages more than 1,800 homes across Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and Moray.

Ms Angus first joined Osprey’s forerunner, Aberdeenshire Housing Partnership, in 2006 as a customer services assistant and has progressed through the ranks, holding several key and senior roles.

Mr Adcock said Ms Angus’ selection by the organisation’s board recognised her development as an “exceptional leader.”

He continued: “I am personally thrilled to see Stacy take the helm at such an important time. I have no doubt she will maintain Osprey’s ethos while bringing her own vision to the next chapter of our journey.”’

Appointment brings continuity for organisation

Osprey chairman, Mike Scott, added: “We are excited and pleased that Stacy is to be our new CEO.

“She has been a great asset to Osprey over the years and over a number of key projects. She led on tenant participation and digitisation — this was recognised through national awards — and she has helped steer recent processes leading to Osprey becoming one single entity.

“She will provide continuity in moving Osprey Housing forward to help realise its aims and aspirations and will be an inspiration in all that she does.

“It is also good that we have been able to promote someone from within our organisation to now lead us.”

Ms Angus, 40, studied geography at Aberdeen University and, shortly after joining Osprey, took her Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) professional diploma in housing via De Montfort University.

She said: “It’s an honour to be taking over from Glenn at such an exciting time for Osprey.

“We have recently completed the transfer of engagements to bring Osprey Housing and Osprey Housing Moray together, and can now move into the future as one stronger organisation.

“We have a great team, and I am both delighted and proud to have the opportunity to continue to work with the staff and our committed board members to lead Osprey on the journey of continual improvement and high performance.”

Ms Angus added: “My aim as incoming CEO is to build on our current strengths and continual improvement, further embedding and escalating digital transformation.

“Alongside this we are in a strong position for future growth and development, giving us a wider scope to really make a difference and improve the communities we work in.”