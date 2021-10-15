Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shetland seafood and haulage firms call for action on ‘growing freight crisis’

By Stan Arnaud
October 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Lerwick, in Shetland, where companies are experiencing delays in shipping seafood.

Shetland’s seafood and haulage companies are calling for urgent Scottish Government action on what they say is a “growing freight transport crisis” in the Northern Isles.

A 19% rise in freight traffic has led to regular delays in shipments, loaded lorry trailers being stranded for days at ports and “increasing damage to the Shetland economy,” according to a group that represents the sectors on the islands.

The Northern Isles are currently served by two freight vessels, which are part of Scottish Government-owned Caledonian Maritime Assets’ (CMAL) fleet.

There are plans to introduce two more ships, but they would not come into service before 2026.

In a letter to Scottish Transport Minister, Graeme Dey, the The Stewart Building Transport Group (SBTG),  has urged him to consider all options, including the purchase of another vessel, to tackle the problems in the shorter term.

Transport Minister, Graeme Dey.

The group, which includes representatives of the islands’ seafood sector, industry body Seafood Shetland, and hauliers DFDS, Northwards and JBT, held an online meeting to discuss the situation with Mr Dey last month.

But members’ were disappointed by a letter they subsequently received from the minister, in which he set out plans to tackle the problems, including a pilot scheme by Transport Scotland to encourage hauliers to make use of weekend sailings.

The SBTG said the suggestion had “little or no merit,” as customer were resistant to taking deliveries at weekends and hauliers, who are already facing labour shortages, would have to incur the costs of introducing seven-day-a-week operations.

Solution to delays needed ‘here and now’

In a written response to the minister, the SBTG said: “You must understand that Shetland and the business community here which relies on freight transport must have a solution to the crisis here and now, rather than in five years.”

The letter continued: “The commercial pressures faced by hauliers (and in turn their customers) if trailers are not shipped when required are quite intolerable, with knock-on results that precious trailers are subsequently not on station when and where they are required.”

The group highlighted the recent Scottish Government announcement that it had bought a £9million second hand ferry from Norway for use on the west coast.

It added: “We would strongly urge that all options, including purchase, must be considered for the North Isles as well as the west coast routes, given the circumstances we face.”

Transport Scotland said CMAL was continuing to look for second hand vessels for Northern Isles and west coast routes.

Haulage firm Northwards is among companies hit by delays.

A spokesman for the agency said: “The Minister for Transport recently met with the Stewart Building Group to hear from them directly on the challenges that industries are facing.

“Whilst acknowledging that the planned development of the two new freight vessels would address the issue in the longer term, the minister also assured that work was underway to explore potential shorter term actions that could alleviate some pressures on the busiest sailings.

“The minister was clear about the importance of supporting commercial freight traffic for the economic wellbeing of key rural industries and our island communities.

“He also reiterated that CMAL continues to look for opportunities for suitable second hand tonnage that could be added to the west coast or Northern Isles fleets.”

