Shetland seafood and haulage firms call for action on ‘growing freight crisis’

Shetland’s seafood and haulage companies are calling for urgent Scottish Government action on what they say is a “growing freight transport crisis” in the Northern Isles.

A 19% rise in freight traffic has led to regular delays in shipments, loaded lorry trailers being stranded for days at ports and “increasing damage to the Shetland economy,” according to a group that represents the sectors on the islands.

The Northern Isles are currently served by two freight vessels, which are part of Scottish Government-owned Caledonian Maritime Assets’ (CMAL) fleet.

There are plans to introduce two more ships, but they would not come into service before 2026.

In a letter to Scottish Transport Minister, Graeme Dey, the The Stewart Building Transport Group (SBTG), has urged him to consider all options, including the purchase of another vessel, to tackle the problems in the shorter term.

The group, which includes representatives of the islands’ seafood sector, industry body Seafood Shetland, and hauliers DFDS, Northwards and JBT, held an online meeting to discuss the situation with Mr Dey last month.

But members’ were disappointed by a letter they subsequently received from the minister, in which he set out plans to tackle the problems, including a pilot scheme by Transport Scotland to encourage hauliers to make use of weekend sailings.

The SBTG said the suggestion had “little or no merit,” as customer were resistant to taking deliveries at weekends and hauliers, who are already facing labour shortages, would have to incur the costs of introducing seven-day-a-week operations.

Solution to delays needed ‘here and now’

In a written response to the minister, the SBTG said: “You must understand that Shetland and the business community here which relies on freight transport must have a solution to the crisis here and now, rather than in five years.”

The letter continued: “The commercial pressures faced by hauliers (and in turn their customers) if trailers are not shipped when required are quite intolerable, with knock-on results that precious trailers are subsequently not on station when and where they are required.”

The group highlighted the recent Scottish Government announcement that it had bought a £9million second hand ferry from Norway for use on the west coast.

It added: “We would strongly urge that all options, including purchase, must be considered for the North Isles as well as the west coast routes, given the circumstances we face.”

Transport Scotland said CMAL was continuing to look for second hand vessels for Northern Isles and west coast routes.

A spokesman for the agency said: “The Minister for Transport recently met with the Stewart Building Group to hear from them directly on the challenges that industries are facing.

“Whilst acknowledging that the planned development of the two new freight vessels would address the issue in the longer term, the minister also assured that work was underway to explore potential shorter term actions that could alleviate some pressures on the busiest sailings.

“The minister was clear about the importance of supporting commercial freight traffic for the economic wellbeing of key rural industries and our island communities.

“He also reiterated that CMAL continues to look for opportunities for suitable second hand tonnage that could be added to the west coast or Northern Isles fleets.”