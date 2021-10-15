Junior football: Hall Russell United looking to make home advantage count

It’s a mix of league and cup action this weekend with Hall Russell United looking to haul themselves up the McBookie.com Superleague table when Nairn St Ninian come calling at Denmore Park.

Maud, a point above third from bottom United, welcome Dyce to Pleasure Park while victory for Deveronside against Montrose Roselea at Links Park would see the Banff outfit move off the foot of the table, although they lost at the hands of the same opponents last weekend.

The top two in the First Division are both on league duty with leaders Stoneywood Parkvale away to Fraserburgh United and Stonehaven out to return to winning ways when Dufftown visit Glenury Park.

Game of the day could well be the Second Division clash in Rothienorman between Rothie Rovers and Newmachar United. Both sit on the same points mark with the hosts having a superior goal difference while United will be extremely keen to turn their form around after a couple of disappointing results.

Burghead Thistle make the trip to Cruden Bay, Glentanar entertain Forres Thistle with Whitehills on the road at Islavale.

In Section 4 of the League Cup, Longside know that victory at Colony Park, themselves with a 100 per cent record, will see them progress to the knockout stages while at The Meadows, Ellon United face Buchanhaven Hearts.

At New Advocates Park in Section 5, East End are at home to Banks o’ Dee while Culter travel to Milton Park to play Banchory St Ternan in Section 6.

Only a heavy Aberdeen Sports Village defeat to Aberdeen University would prevent Bridge of Don Thistle from going through in Section 7 while at Lochside Park, Hermes are up against Sunnybank in the final Section 8 encounter with both teams level on points and the First Division side enjoying a better goal difference.

All matches get under way at 2 pm.