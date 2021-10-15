Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Junior football: Hall Russell United looking to make home advantage count

By Reporter
October 15, 2021, 6:00 am
East End's Connor Wood (yellow) holds off a challenge by Christon Mackie of Hall Russell. Picture by Paul Glendell
It’s a mix of league and cup action this weekend with Hall Russell United looking to haul themselves up the McBookie.com Superleague table when Nairn St Ninian come calling at Denmore Park.

Maud, a point above third from bottom United, welcome Dyce to Pleasure Park while victory for Deveronside against Montrose Roselea at Links Park would see the Banff outfit move off the foot of the table, although they lost at the hands of the same opponents last weekend.

The top two in the First Division are both on league duty with leaders Stoneywood Parkvale away to Fraserburgh United and Stonehaven out to return to winning ways when Dufftown visit Glenury Park.

Game of the day could well be the Second Division clash in Rothienorman between Rothie Rovers and Newmachar United. Both sit on the same points mark with the hosts having a superior goal difference while United will be extremely keen to turn their form around after a couple of disappointing results.

Banks o’ Dee, Huntly and Keith progress to quarter-finals of Aberdeenshire Shield

Burghead Thistle make the trip to Cruden Bay, Glentanar entertain Forres Thistle with Whitehills on the road at Islavale.

In Section 4 of the League Cup, Longside know that victory at Colony Park, themselves with a 100 per cent record, will see them progress to the knockout stages while at The Meadows, Ellon United face Buchanhaven Hearts.

At New Advocates Park in Section 5, East End are at home to Banks o’ Dee while Culter travel to Milton Park to play Banchory St Ternan in Section 6.

Only a heavy Aberdeen Sports Village defeat to Aberdeen University would prevent Bridge of Don Thistle from going through in Section 7 while at Lochside Park, Hermes are up against Sunnybank in the final Section 8 encounter with both teams level on points and the First Division side enjoying a better goal difference.

All matches get under way at 2 pm.

