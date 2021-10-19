Peterson Energy Logistics’ chief operating officer to retire

International energy logistics firm Peterson has announced its chief operating officer, Murdo Maciver, is to retire at the end of this year.

Mr Maciver will continue to work as a consultant for the company after his retirement.

He joined Peterson in 2008, following the acquisition of SBS Logistics, where he was managing director, having previously been part of a management buyout there.

As chief operating officer and a Royal Peterson and Control Union Group management team member, Mr Maciver led Peterson Energy Logistics’ global growth strategy.

He said: “I’m proud to be leaving Peterson Energy Logistics in a very strong position and I believe this is the right time to hand over to a new leadership team within the company, which will be led by Sarah Moore as CEO from 2022.

“I am confident that under the new leadership the business will continue to be successful in the future.

“I would like to thank all the colleagues, former colleagues and industry partners who have been so supportive of me throughout my time in Peterson Energy Logistics.”

A ‘truly significant contribution’ to the industry

Peterson Energy Logistics chief executive, Erwin Kooij, added: “Murdo has made a truly significant contribution, not only to Peterson Energy Logistics but also to the wider energy industry.

“His focus and commitment to driving the value of logistics and digital capabilities have helped to make our industry more effective and more efficient.

“Throughout his career, Murdo has also dedicated considerable time and effort to the development of our young talent. Within Royal Peterson and Control Union he has helped to shape the company’s global graduate trainee programme and has personally mentored a number of trainees.

“Murdo has been selfless in giving back to the industry, including leading and participating in industry bodies, most notably setting up and serving as chairman of Decom North Sea between 2009 and 2014.

“He has also played an active role in the Energy Jobs Taskforce, SCDI, Industry Leadership Group (Scottish Enterprise) and the OGUK Contractor Advisory Council.”

“I would like to place on record my gratitude to Murdo for all he has done for Peterson Energy Logistics and our industry.”