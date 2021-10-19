Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
AMS opens new facility in Yorkshire to expand services across the UK

By Erikka Askeland
October 19, 2021, 10:21 am Updated: October 19, 2021, 10:23 am
Ambitious AMS Global Group has opened new facility in Leeds

Marine consulting and safety firm, AMS Global Group, has opened new facility in Leeds to expand its operations along the coast of England and Wales.

The company’s new “centre of excellence” facility will offer its full range of safety services including breathing apparatus (BA), gas detection and life-saving equipment rental, sales and servicing.

The Leeds facility will also be a hub for all the other services provided by AMS’s five divisions, bulk, cargo, marine technical, safety and disinfection and incorporates a specialist training facility focused on high hazard activities.

Creating up to eight jobs in the area, the branch will be headed up by operations manager Nigel Brown who has more than 28 years’ experience working in the safety sector across a range of industries in the North of England.

AMS Global Group operations manager Nigel Brown.

Mr Brown said: “Services provided by AMS have grown year on year in response to customers’ requirements and they are now in demand across the UK.

“Our new facility is ideally placed in a central location with excellent transport links to clients in most of the English and Welsh ports and is a hub for the support services provided by the head office in Aberdeen.

“It will also see us expand our customer base to offer services to other sectors which operate in this area, including the energy sector.”

Aberdeen-based AMS has a number of strands to its future business growth with a focus on increasing its international presence.

Earlier this year, it opened a new hub in Malta to services clients operating in the Mediterranean and the Middle East and it is currently in discussion regarding a base in the Indian Ocean with other international opportunities in the pipeline.

It will also continue to expand the range of services it provides across each division to provide a much broader offering in response to client needs.

