AMS opens new facility in Yorkshire to expand services across the UK

Marine consulting and safety firm, AMS Global Group, has opened new facility in Leeds to expand its operations along the coast of England and Wales.

The company’s new “centre of excellence” facility will offer its full range of safety services including breathing apparatus (BA), gas detection and life-saving equipment rental, sales and servicing.

The Leeds facility will also be a hub for all the other services provided by AMS’s five divisions, bulk, cargo, marine technical, safety and disinfection and incorporates a specialist training facility focused on high hazard activities.

Creating up to eight jobs in the area, the branch will be headed up by operations manager Nigel Brown who has more than 28 years’ experience working in the safety sector across a range of industries in the North of England.

Mr Brown said: “Services provided by AMS have grown year on year in response to customers’ requirements and they are now in demand across the UK.

“Our new facility is ideally placed in a central location with excellent transport links to clients in most of the English and Welsh ports and is a hub for the support services provided by the head office in Aberdeen.

“It will also see us expand our customer base to offer services to other sectors which operate in this area, including the energy sector.”

Aberdeen-based AMS has a number of strands to its future business growth with a focus on increasing its international presence.

Earlier this year, it opened a new hub in Malta to services clients operating in the Mediterranean and the Middle East and it is currently in discussion regarding a base in the Indian Ocean with other international opportunities in the pipeline.

It will also continue to expand the range of services it provides across each division to provide a much broader offering in response to client needs.