North Sea strikes averted as Petrofac reaches pay deal with Unite

Strikes have been averted after Unite the union reached a pay deal with Petrofac covering around 100 North Sea workers.

Last month, members voted in favour of strike action and rejected an updated pay offer from the contractor, with workers set to down tools on CNR International oil platforms in a series of actions from November 5 until December 4.

However Unite said a deal has been struck to reinstate a 10% salary reduction made in 2020 and to remove a one-week “clawback”, an extra week worked without wages, with effect from Nov 1.

Read the full article on Energy Voice here.