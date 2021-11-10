Balmoral sells ACE Winches back to founder Alfie Cheyne after court bust-up By Allister Thomas November 10, 2021, 5:56 pm Alfie Cheyne, founder of Ace Winches (left) and Jim Milne, chairman and managing director of Balmoral Group, announcing their partnership in 2017. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Balmoral Group has sold ACE Winches back to founder and former chief executive Alfie Cheyne after the relationship between the two north-east businesses soured. Engineering group Balmoral built a majority 70% stake in the Aberdeenshire deck machinery specialist in 2019, but relations have gone south amid a recent court bust-up. Balmoral said the Cheyne family has exercised an option, in line with its original agreement, allowing it to buy ACE back. Read more about this story on Energy Voice here.