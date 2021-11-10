Balmoral sells ACE Winches back to founder Alfie Cheyne after court bust-up

An error occurred. Please try again.

Balmoral Group has sold ACE Winches back to founder and former chief executive Alfie Cheyne after the relationship between the two north-east businesses soured.

Engineering group Balmoral built a majority 70% stake in the Aberdeenshire deck machinery specialist in 2019, but relations have gone south amid a recent court bust-up.

Balmoral said the Cheyne family has exercised an option, in line with its original agreement, allowing it to buy ACE back.

