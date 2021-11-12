Wood weighs up future for 7,000-employee built environment business

Wood is considering its options, including a potential sale, for its built environment consulting business, which holds a 7,000-strong workforce.

The Aberdeen-headquartered energy services giant has announced a “strategic review” of the segment, which could include a sale, splitting the business out, a partial sale or retaining it.

A spokesperson added that “all options will be considered” and it is too early to say which will be taken up.

