Wood weighs up future for 7,000-employee built environment business By Allister Thomas November 12, 2021, 8:52 am Updated: November 12, 2021, 11:50 am Wood chief executive Robin Watson. Wood is considering its options, including a potential sale, for its built environment consulting business, which holds a 7,000-strong workforce. The Aberdeen-headquartered energy services giant has announced a "strategic review" of the segment, which could include a sale, splitting the business out, a partial sale or retaining it. A spokesperson added that "all options will be considered" and it is too early to say which will be taken up.