Paying a visit to meet Santa in Aberdeen this year at Bon Accord is well worth it – because not only will you get to see Mr Claus, you will also help a worthy cause.

That’s because proceeds from the centre’s annual event will go to Charlie House, a charity that supports for babies, children and young people in the North East who have life-limiting, life-threatening conditions, and provides support to their families. To date, families and children must travel more than 100 miles to receive the support they need but Charlie House is working hard to build a specialist centre in the heart of Aberdeen.

For many years now, Bon Accord has supported the local good cause. It’s getting into the Christmas spirit again this year by helping visitors meet Santa in Aberdeen! And it is donating all proceeds from Santa’s Magical Workshop to the charity.

Year-round support from Bon Accord

Louise Andrew, CEO of Charlie House, says that each year she is so moved by the generosity and kindness of our local community.

The charity chief added: “The amazing support that we receive from Bon Accord all year round is fantastic, but at Christmas it really steps up another gear.

“The Santa workshop is central to our Christmas fundraising, with the income that it generates helping us to support local children and families now and work towards our goal of establishing a specialist support centre right here in Aberdeen. This means that families will no longer have to travel over 100 miles to get the specialist support they need.

“We want people to know that when they buy a ticket, they really are impacting the lives of children and families right here in north-east Scotland.”

Providing vital care for children

Charlie House delivers inclusive family activities, offers one-to-one emotional support from trained staff, and provides practical care and specialist medical advice from its in-house community nurse to families of sick children.

Meet Santa in Aberdeen at his magical workshop, see the elves and reindeer and receive a special gift at Bon Accord from this Saturday 13th November until Christmas Eve. The cost per child is £5.99 (plus booking fee).

Get cosy at Bon Accord as the kids meet Santa

There is also a special offer for you as an accompanying adult to get cosy in Bon Accord’s ReCHarge Café by pre ordering a hot drink and mince pie for £5.00 (plus booking free) to enjoy before or after your child’s Santa visit!

Your purchase can be redeemed within the ReCHarge Café during the opening hours, any time on the day of your Santa’s Workshop booking. (ReCHarge Café is located next door to Santa’s Workshop in the Bon Accord Centre).

Please note there will also be Virtual Sessions on Friday 26th November and Wednesday 8th December. A relaxed session will be held on Wednesday 1st December.

To book a slot to meet Santa in Aberdeen at Bon Accord, simply click here.

To find out more about Charlie House, visit Charlie House website.