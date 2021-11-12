Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sponsored Home Lifestyle

SPONSORED: Meet Santa Claus in Aberdeen and help a worthy cause

By Sponsored Content
November 12, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: November 12, 2021, 12:18 pm
Meet Santa in Aberdeen at Bon Accord
Santa is coming to Bon Accord

Paying a visit to meet Santa in Aberdeen this year at Bon Accord is well worth it – because not only will you get to see Mr Claus, you will also help a worthy cause.

That’s because proceeds from the centre’s annual event will go to Charlie House, a charity that supports for babies, children and young people in the North East who have life-limiting, life-threatening conditions, and provides support to their families. To date, families and children must travel more than 100 miles to receive the support they need but Charlie House is working hard to build a specialist centre in the heart of Aberdeen.

For many years now, Bon Accord has supported the local good cause. It’s getting into the Christmas spirit again this year by helping visitors meet Santa in Aberdeen! And it is donating all proceeds from Santa’s Magical Workshop to the charity.

Santa's workshop at Bon Accord, Aberdeen
Santa invites you to his workshop this November and December

Year-round support from Bon Accord

Louise Andrew, CEO of Charlie House, says that each year she is so moved by the generosity and kindness of our local community.

The charity chief added: “The amazing support that we receive from Bon Accord all year round is fantastic, but at Christmas it really steps up another gear.

“The Santa workshop is central to our Christmas fundraising, with the income that it generates helping us to support local children and families now and work towards our goal of establishing a specialist support centre right here in Aberdeen. This means that families will no longer have to travel over 100 miles to get the specialist support they need.

“We want people to know that when they buy a ticket, they really are impacting the lives of children and families right here in north-east Scotland.”

Providing vital care for children

Charlie House delivers inclusive family activities, offers one-to-one emotional support from trained staff, and provides practical care and specialist medical advice from its in-house community nurse to families of sick children.

Meet Santa in Aberdeen at his magical workshop, see the elves and reindeer and receive a special gift at Bon Accord from this Saturday 13th November until Christmas Eve. The cost per child is £5.99 (plus booking fee).

Get cosy at Bon Accord as the kids meet Santa

There is also a special offer for you as an accompanying adult to get cosy in Bon Accord’s ReCHarge Café by pre ordering a hot drink and mince pie for £5.00 (plus booking free) to enjoy before or after your child’s Santa visit!

Your purchase can be redeemed within the ReCHarge Café during the opening hours, any time on the day of your Santa’s Workshop booking. (ReCHarge Café is located next door to Santa’s Workshop in the Bon Accord Centre).

Please note there will also be Virtual Sessions on Friday 26th November and Wednesday 8th December. A relaxed session will be held on Wednesday 1st December.

To book a slot to meet Santa in Aberdeen at Bon Accord, simply click here.

To find out more about Charlie House, visit Charlie House website.