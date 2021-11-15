Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Green energy projects on Orkney and Eigg win share of £400,000 funding

By Stan Arnaud
November 15, 2021, 5:00 pm
An ambitious project on Eigg is among four initiatives in Scotland to receive funding from Centrica.

Green energy projects on the island of Eigg and in Orkney are among four initiatives in Scotland to share funding of almost £400,000 from Centrica.

The cash comes from the utilities firm’s Energy for Tomorrow social impact fund for schemes that can deliver affordable, accessible and sustainable energy solutions to help tackle climate change.

Eigg Trading will receive money over two years to contribute to the redevelopment of the community hub, which aims to help the Inner Hebridean island achieve net-zero by 2030.

The hub’s “eco-renovation” will include the installation of a biomass boilers and solar thermal panels, replacing a system that uses around 880 gallons of heating oil each year.

The project will also create a number of job opportunities and support nine community facilities on Eigg.

Eigg Trading director, Stuart Fergusson, said: “Support from Centrica’s Energy for Tomorrow’s allows us to move towards our carbon net-zero goal faster.

“It will help create a new gateway building on Eigg’s main pier.  An Laimhrig will be powered by renewables and incorporate new energy-saving and monitoring technologies that showcase Eigg’s net-zero ambitions to the world, demonstrating that no matter how small you are, you can make a huge difference.”

Cash will help heat pumps initiative in islands

Inverness-based Community Energy Scotland (CES) will also receive funding over two years for its Making Heat Pumps Work project.

It will enable the organisation to offer home visits or online consultations to householders in Orkney to help determine the best ways of decarbonising their heating.

CES chief executive, Janet Foggie, said: “Community Energy Scotland are delighted to have this opportunity to work with Energy for Tomorrow on a project designed to get the best out of heat pumps as climate change reduction solutions for some of Britain’s most carbon-intensive homes in remote and rural locations on the Orkney Isles.

“Together, we are dedicated to ensuring that dignity, inclusion and heat are all combined in a project to resolve some of the technical issues around getting the most out of a heat pump while also supporting homeowners and the local community in understanding the need for carbon-neutral heating as we aim for net-zero.”

Also receiving funding are Energy Sparks, an online energy analysis and education tool designed to help schools reduce their carbon footprint, and  Fife-based charity Brag Enterprises, which offers employability skills, advice to small businesses and a food pantry service for families in poverty.

Chris O’Shea, group chief executive at Centrica, said: “Tackling climate change is a job that requires everyone to work together, with each of us doing our bit to bring solutions both big and small to the table.

“The Energy for Tomorrow funding that has been awarded to four projects in Scotland will help organisations that are working at the heart of communities to scale up their ideas and initiatives to make a real difference in people’s lives so that we can continue to push for a sustainable future for all.”

