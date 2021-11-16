The cHeRries: Enter the Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace award category now

Organisations that have put a meaningful efforts to encourage wellbeing in the workplace are invited to apply for an award recognising these initiatives and the results they have achieved in what has been a challenging time for workforces everywhere.

The cHeRries Awards in association with Mattioli Woods are urging potential winners to submit an entry to the award category for Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace, sponsored by Lindsay & Lang.

This award will be presented to an individual or team who have developed, implemented and sustained a wellbeing strategy within their workplace over the last 12 months that has engaged all employees.

Nominees should be able to demonstrate a clear and genuine commitment to wellbeing in the workplace, and how this aligns to their core values, company culture or key objectives.

Judges will be looking for evidence of visible leaders who put wellbeing at the heart of their workplace and lead by example as well as how a psychologically safe and supportive environment has promoted a positive wellbeing culture.

They will also evaluate how the strategy has been developed, implemented and communicated throughout the organisation and evaluation of their outcomes.

Last year the winner was Laura Hardie of Bilfinger Salamis UK.

Ms Hardie, Bilfinger Salamis’ occupational health and wellbeing advisor, leads the company’s mental health support network.

Making a difference

She said: “We can’t address mental health just once in a campaign – we must constantly support the mental health of our colleagues by making it clear that help is always available.

“At Bilfinger, our employees have 24/7 access to our employee assistance programme, as well as a network of mental health, so they should never feel that they have no where to turn.

“The cHeRries award has been recognition not just of the work of those involved in our mental health committee, but for all our of employees who have supported each other throughout the last year.

“We partnered with mental health charity Mates in Mind in 2019 because we wanted to raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing issues, with expert support.

“However, it is our employees who have embraced this strategy and through their support and engagement, whether by attending training courses, setting up wellbeing calls, sharing their stories, checking in on team mates, and even recording a song, have made a real difference.”

Louise Lang, founder & director of people and culture consultancy, Lindsay & Lang said: “There is nothing ‘soft and fluffy’ about workplace wellbeing.

“Employees who feel valued and fulfilled by their job and working environment benefit from improved morale, a stronger sense of loyalty, increased productivity and a higher capacity for innovation – a win-win for any business.

“Building a solid and enduring foundation that prioritises workplace wellbeing takes time, and we’re excited to see companies entering the CHeRries’ Exceptional Wellbeing in the Workplace award working toward this goal by embracing a culture built on learning, listening and understanding.

“As a people & culture consultancy, we are proud to support the cHeRries Awards as they recognise Scottish businesses that are making strides in building positive working environments.”

Enter now

The cHeRries Awards in association with Mattioli Woods recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

It is free to enter and you can enter now at www.cherriesawards.com. The award ceremony will take place on Thursday 24th March, 2022, at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021, there will also be a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods on the same day. You can book your place now at www.cherriesconference.co.uk

Entries for the awards are now open from and close at midnight on Sunday 5th December.

