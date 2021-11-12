Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
cHeRries Awards 2022: apply now for Outstanding Director of the year

By Kelly Wilson
November 12, 2021, 6:00 am
Carol Nicholson, winner of the 2019 Outstanding HR Director Award.

Organisers of the cHeRries Awards are on the hunt for the north-east’s Outstanding HR Director.

One executive HR professional will land the honour of being declared “outstanding” at the cHerRies Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, which will be held on March 24 next year at P&J Live.

The awards recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

The Outstanding HR Director title, sponsored by Wood, will be presented to an individual operating at executive level who has demonstrated outstanding performance, leadership and innovation in the last twelve months.

Catherine Liebnitz, Wood people & organisation vice president, said: “With all the change and disruption that continues to impact the way we live and work, Wood is incredibly proud to support the cHeRries awards so we can play our part in recognising the talented HR teams and leaders across Scotland and the essential role they are playing in ensuring resilient, successful businesses in a time like no other.”

HR key to business success

The 2019 winner was Carol Nicholson from VSA. Ms Nicholson has more than 20 years’ experience in the field of HR, recruitment and learning and development having worked across a variety of sectors including financial services, aviation, oil and gas.

She said: “The cHeRries awards not only offer recognition for winners in each of the categories, but also recognises the contribution of the HR function in supporting and enabling the success of businesses we each work in.

“I would strongly encourage you to become involved and submit your applications; the last two years have been incredibly challenging for us all, so wont it be great to get out and celebrate success.”

John Stewart, SSE HR director, took home the title in 2018 before going on to win the
coveted Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods in 2019.

Entries for awards are open

Entries for the 2022 awards are now open and close at midnight on Sunday 5th December.

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021, the cHeRries will also feature a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods on the same day, Thursday 24th March, 2022, at P&J Live.

The awards are free to enter. For more information or to start your application visit www.cherriesawards.com.

