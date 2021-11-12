cHeRries Awards 2022: apply now for Outstanding Director of the year

Organisers of the cHeRries Awards are on the hunt for the north-east’s Outstanding HR Director.

One executive HR professional will land the honour of being declared “outstanding” at the cHerRies Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, which will be held on March 24 next year at P&J Live.

The awards recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

The Outstanding HR Director title, sponsored by Wood, will be presented to an individual operating at executive level who has demonstrated outstanding performance, leadership and innovation in the last twelve months.

Catherine Liebnitz, Wood people & organisation vice president, said: “With all the change and disruption that continues to impact the way we live and work, Wood is incredibly proud to support the cHeRries awards so we can play our part in recognising the talented HR teams and leaders across Scotland and the essential role they are playing in ensuring resilient, successful businesses in a time like no other.”

HR key to business success

The 2019 winner was Carol Nicholson from VSA. Ms Nicholson has more than 20 years’ experience in the field of HR, recruitment and learning and development having worked across a variety of sectors including financial services, aviation, oil and gas.

She said: “The cHeRries awards not only offer recognition for winners in each of the categories, but also recognises the contribution of the HR function in supporting and enabling the success of businesses we each work in.

“I would strongly encourage you to become involved and submit your applications; the last two years have been incredibly challenging for us all, so wont it be great to get out and celebrate success.”

John Stewart, SSE HR director, took home the title in 2018 before going on to win the

coveted Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods in 2019.

Entries for awards are open

Entries for the 2022 awards are now open and close at midnight on Sunday 5th December.

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021, the cHeRries will also feature a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods on the same day, Thursday 24th March, 2022, at P&J Live.

The awards are free to enter. For more information or to start your application visit www.cherriesawards.com.