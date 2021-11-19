SGN shares plans to make Aberdeen world’s first 100% hydrogen powered city

Aberdeen could become the first city to be powered entirely by hydrogen as soon as the end of the decade under ambitious new plans.

Gas network company SGN has published a roadmap for how the clean fuel can play a leading role in delivering the Scottish Government’s target of one million homes with low carbon heat by 2030.

The research, published in partnership with global consulting and engineering advisor Wood, sets out an accelerated pathway to 100% hydrogen for Scotland.

