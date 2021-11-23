‘Business returning to its usual pace’ as £16.6bn to be spent on UK decommissioning by 2030

UK industry will spend £16.6 billion on decommissioning over the next decade as activity rebounds in the wake of the pandemic, according to Oil & Gas UK (OGUK).

2021 will see an estimated £1.46 billion spent on decommissioning, up on the £1.07 billion seen in 2020, according to OGUK’s twelfth Decommissioning Insight report.

The uptick is a sign of “business returning to its usual pace” in the wake of disruptions caused by COVID-19 and low commodity prices, OGUK said, and served as proof of the industry’s resilience.

