Moray Loves Local gift card launched to support region’s businesses

A new tool in a Moray resident’s arsenal has been launched to help support local businesses this Christmas period.

The Moray Loves Local gift card is now available to purchase and be used at a range of local stores and businesses within the Moray area.

Earlier this year, businesses throughout the area were encouraged to sign up to accept the new form of payment which is being rolled out by Scotland’s Towns Partnership with Perth-based fintech specialist Miconex.

The scheme now includes around 80 businesses with another 50 currently going through the process of signing on.

The hope is that businesses will benefit from the increases in people eager to shop more locally and encourage community support within the region.

Chairman of the Moray Economic Partnership, Graham Leadbitter, said: “The number of Moray businesses signed up to accept the Moray Loves Local gift card has exceeded our expectations and it’s great to see so many taking part.

“It shows the appetite is there from businesses to try new ways of driving up spending in our local economy so I hope consumers react equally as enthusiastically.

“Whether it’s a gift for a friend or family member this unique-to-Moray card is a great way to show someone they’re appreciated, all while helping to boost our economic recovery from the pandemic.”

Those looking to purchase a gift card in support of local Moray businesses can do so by clicking here.