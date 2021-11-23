Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Moray Loves Local gift card launched to support region’s businesses

By Ross Hempseed
November 23, 2021, 9:58 am Updated: November 23, 2021, 1:22 pm

A new tool in a Moray resident’s arsenal has been launched to help support local businesses this Christmas period.

The Moray Loves Local gift card is now available to purchase and be used at a range of local stores and businesses within the Moray area.

Earlier this year, businesses throughout the area were encouraged to sign up to accept the new form of payment which is being rolled out by Scotland’s Towns Partnership with Perth-based fintech specialist Miconex.

The scheme now includes around 80 businesses with another 50 currently going through the process of signing on.

The hope is that businesses will benefit from the increases in people eager to shop more locally and encourage community support within the region.

Chairman of the Moray Economic Partnership, Graham Leadbitter, said: “The number of Moray businesses signed up to accept the Moray Loves Local gift card has exceeded our expectations and it’s great to see so many taking part.

“It shows the appetite is there from businesses to try new ways of driving up spending in our local economy so I hope consumers react equally as enthusiastically.

“Whether it’s a gift for a friend or family member this unique-to-Moray card is a great way to show someone they’re appreciated, all while helping to boost our economic recovery from the pandemic.”

Those looking to purchase a gift card in support of local Moray businesses can do so by clicking here.

