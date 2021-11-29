First oil: Production kicks off at major North Sea project By Hamish Penman November 29, 2021, 9:22 am Buzzard platform. Production has kicked off at a major project designed to extend the life of one of the North Sea’s largest producing fields. CNOOC (TSX: CNU) has confirmed first oil from the £500million Buzzard Phase 2 development, located around 62 miles north-east of Aberdeen in average water depths of about 96 metres. Read the full story on Energy Voice. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Nicola Sturgeon accused of U-turn on pre-election support for North Sea oil and gas Scotland misses out to north of England for first carbon capture facility ‘Complete disregard’: SNP urged to stand up to the Greens in north-east amid oil and gas row Oil and gas: North-east MP sparks clash over route to renewable future