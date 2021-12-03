‘Early days’ but reaction to Shell’s Cambo decision a ‘worry’, says industry chief By Hamish Penman December 3, 2021, 12:06 pm Paul de Leeuw An industry veteran says it’s a “worry” to see people toasting Shell’s decision not to progress a controversial North Sea project. The oil giant dropped the bombshell last night that it would not move the Cambo field to an investment decision, casting serious doubt over whether it will get off the ground. Shell, which holds a 30% stake in the project alongside Siccar Point Energy, which holds the remaining 70% share, said the economic case for investment was “not strong enough”. Read the full story on Energy Voice here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Cambo: Patrick Harvie says only the ‘hard right’ now support new North Sea drilling Cambo: Sir Ian Wood warns politicians to avoid ‘adverse environment’ for thousands of jobs Cambo: Shell decision threatens thousands of jobs but doesn’t change facts of energy need Huge doubt cast on Cambo oil field as Shell decides not to invest