Aberdeen creative agency in management buyout

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen creative agency Art Department has been bought over by two long-term board members for an undisclosed sum.

Fraser Mackie and Prem Reynolds have bought the business, which specialises in brand development and design, exhibitions and video, from Gerry Kelly.

Mr Kelly, 57, set up the business in 1993 and since then it has expanded to include offices in Edinburgh and Bergen.

New joint managing directors, Mr Mackie and Mr Reynolds, joined Art Department in 2006 and 2009 respectively.

MBO been under discussion for years

Mr Mackie said the buyout had been in the pipeline for the past 15 years.

He said: “We have created an incredibly successful, highly-respected business and have always had a clear succession plan in place.

“Our buyout is the final phase of a five-year strategy and the result of conversations that began over 15 years ago.

“Together with Gerry, we’ve built a creative and digital agency that stands with the best in Scotland.”

Well-known clients across the country

Some of the agency clients over the years have included Subsea 7, Craig Group, global shipping carrier Oldendorff, spirit firms Edrington and Whyte & Mackay and government agency Quality Meat Scotland.

Mr Reynolds will also continue in his existing role as creative director.

He said: “From the iconic, globally-recognised Subsea7 brand to some of the world’s most famous malt whiskies, Art Department has been at the forefront of company, service and product branding activity.

“As we approach 30 years in business, we’re as creative and innovative as any recent start-up, but with the in-depth knowledge and experience our clients need and appreciate.”

The acquisition process was supported by Leafe Consulting which is run by Jonathan Leafe. He became a performance coach for digital, marketing and creative agencies after running his own creative agency for 30 years.

In 2016 Art Department and UAC Studios merged in a move to focus on global expansion during the oil and gas downturn.