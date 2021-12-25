North Star links up with primary school students to create new woodland near Aberdeen beach

North Star Renewables has teamed up with Aberdeen primary pupils to create a new city woodland.

More than a dozen primary five and six pupils from Seaton Primary School helped to plant 2,500 trees, which will create a 1.5-hectare forest next to the school – equivalent to almost two-and-a-half Pittodrie-sized football pitches.

Led by the Aberdeen-headquartered company’s sustainability council, the project dug in a mix of Scots Pine, Norway Spruce, Sycamore, Rowan and Birch supplied by Christies of Fochabers.

Attract endangered species

Acting as natural carbon off-setters, the tree varieties will also be used to attract and reintroduce various species of endangered animals – including red squirrels – back into the area off King Street near Bridge of Don.

With fully-grown trees estimated to absorb carbon dioxide at a rate of 48 pounds per year, it is estimated that the woodland planted by North Star will absorb almost eight times as much of the CO2 produced by the average car’s annual petrol mileage.

North Star Group accountant Anita Campbell who led the planting team said: “Our primary focus is on finding activities and solutions which can make a positive impact on climate change and support our target of becoming a net-zero business by 2040.

“The new woodland we have planted will help to offset CO2 emissions and benefit the local community and future generations to come with a beautiful landscape and wildlife to enjoy.”

Key to North Star’s sustainable future is its first renewables fleet which is now under construction.

It includes three service offshore vessels (SOVs) and associated daughter craft to support offshore wind turbine technicians in the north-sea.

The firm’s hybrid powered daughter craft fleet, which will be used to support short trips between the SOVs and wind farm locations, will be a world first for the global renewables market.

Transition to carbon neutral

North Star chief executive Matthew Gordon, said: “This tree planting programme at Seaton is the first of many community-based projects we are planning, and it was great to be joined and helped by so many young people.

“Our sustainability council has been fundamental in leading the charge within our business, and we’re all extremely proud of the strides made so far.

“As well as the tree planting, we have also begun a redundant shipping equipment repurposing initiative, as well as adopting recycling best practices across all our UK offices.

“To support our transition to a climate neutral business, we are employing the most robust and advanced green technologies to power our new fleet, and we are also looking very closely at where the supply chain can support our sustainability goals and drive further change.”

As well as supporting the offshore wind market, the 135-year-old North Sea business also currently operates 44 vessels to provide 24/7 emergency response support for approximately 50 offshore installations through its sister division, North Star Shipping.

Help repair Storm Arwen damage

Aberdeen city council education convener M Tauqeer Malik, said: “It was great to see Seaton Primary School pupils outdoors and helping the team from North Star plant thousands of new trees which will grow alongside the school for years to come.

“Following much of the devastation caused by Storm Arwen earlier this month, we hope that the new area of woodland will provide a welcome boost for the local environment and replace some of the fallen trees from across Aberdeen city and shire.”