Christmas flashback: Remembering the toys, TV and treats of your childhood

An error occurred. Please try again.

Who else can clearly remember the magic of tearing downstairs in your PJs at 5am on Christmas Day?

Those were the carefree days before adulthood gripped us. So among the haze of panic buying, turkey stuffing, and Boxing Day bloating, we bring you a moment of sweet Christmas nostalgia.

Presenting: Christmas 1992.

The toys

Today, our living rooms will be filled with the sound of “Hulk smash” and we will step on tiny LOL doll shoes. We will mumble something about overpriced plastic junk.

Then we’ll remember our Dads doing the same, as we unwrapped….

Star Wars

Still huge today, but The Empire Strikes Back was THE toy series of the 80s and much of the 90s.

Care Bears

Is there anything more nostalgic than these little pastel bears? Originally painted by artist Elena Kucharik for American greetings cards, they were turned into plush teddies in 1983.

Tamagotchi

Still a thing! The new-look Tamagotchi has gone all high-tech. In case the original shortlived pet wasn’t demanding enough, the new full-colour version also allows you to take selfies and arrange play dates.

He-Man and She-Ra

“I have the power!” Created by toy designer Roger Sweet, He-Man spawned the hugely successful cartoon, Masters of the Universe. There was even a 1982 Christmas special where Skeletor was defeated with help from the ‘spirit of Christmas’. Ahh.

The shows

Does anyone still watch TV? Instead, our little ones will be glued to their tablets, watching screechy YouTube stars review the toys they just opened.

They’d switch on their TVs in a shot if they got to tune in to…

The A-Team

“I love it when a plan comes together.” The band of soldiers of fortune was iconic, and is still often voted the TV series fans would most like to bring back.

Fun House

You are never too old to want a shot in Fun House. And never too cool to not secretly love Pat Sharp’s mullet.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

In hindsight, a group of hero turtles led by a rat seems like a hard sell for TV producers. But somehow it worked, and the theme tune will never leave us.

Gladiators

A Saturday night staple, along with the legendary Cilla Black on Blind Date. Move over Strictly. You will never compete with Wolf whacking a guy over the head with a giant cotton bud.

The snacks

Christmas just seems to get fancier every year, from elaborate advent calendars to overpriced vol-au-vents and Ferrero Rocher.

Bring back these culinary classics….

Frazzles and Chipsticks

Ah, the halcyon days when crisps were 90% e-numbers and 10% corn.

Funny Feet ice cream

Because who doesn’t want to snack on a cold pink toe? You can actually still buy these, at Iceland. You’re welcome.

Fizz Wizz, Wham Bars and Jazzles

Every kid loved to get these in their Christmas stocking.

Tuck shop classic – and no sticky fingers. Winner.

So, however sophisticated things get this year – don’t forget Christmas past!