Home delivery fuels growth for north haulier firm

A north haulier has hailed a year of “incredible growth” driven by the rise of home delivery during lockdown.

M&H Carriers said it has opened eight new depots and created over 100 jobs across Scotland in the year.

One of M&H Carriers’ biggest investments came with the opening of a new depot in Glasgow, serving Argyll, with further satellite depots in Oban and Tarbert.

The firm, which launched in Aberdeen with a car and trailer over 30 years ago, now operates depots in Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee and Argyll – with satellite depots in Helmsdale, Elgin, Muir of Ord, Kyle of Lochalsh, Thurso, Fort William, Tarbert, Oban, Stornoway and North Uist.

Managing director Fraser MacLean, who took the wheel driving the firm in 2020, said the firm faced “a lot of uncertainty” going into 2021 including rising costs of staff and fuel due to shortages and the effects of inflation.

However the firm grew “thanks to the dedication of our team, and our customers who have stuck by us”.

Mr MacLean said: “In 2021 we doubled our staff – in turn, almost doubling our turnover.

“As well as recruiting new drivers and warehouse operatives, we’ve expanded our management team with a new general manager in our Inverness depot, a customer services manager, and a continuous improvement manager to ensure we’re always focusing on the future of the business.

“Throughout the pandemic, the haulage and distribution industry as a whole proved how vital it is to the running of the country.

“During lockdown, when online ordering increased to unprecedented levels, it became a vital frontline resource for the country.

“I’d like to personally thank all our drivers who worked tirelessly to ensure our customers’ deliveries reached their destinations during such an unpredictable time.”

The company said growth has been supported by the signing of a number of long-term partnerships with major national carriers – allowing the firm to increase its fleet by over 50 vehicles, including 10 electric vans used for last-mile deliveries in Inverness.

The introduction of e-vans to the fleet is part of M&H Carriers’ commitment to the future, the company said.

EV delivery no longer a pipe dream

Mr MacLean said an invitation to join a discussion panel for SME businesses at COP26 has further galvanised his ambition to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

He said: “It was a huge honour to be involved in an event of this scale, and it made me realise that our goals in business have to be bigger than focusing on tomorrow’s deliveries.

“We need to be looking at the way we generate and consume power; the efficiency of our buildings and vehicles; and the sustainability of our business as a whole.

“When we committed to becoming the first delivery firm in the Highlands to introduce electric vehicles to its fleet, many thought it was just a pipe dream.

“But operationally, it’s been a huge success and it’s been a real hit with our customers.

“We’re already looking at how we can introduce more EVs to our fleet across the country, and as their range improves we can see them becoming a much bigger part of our operations.”

Small businesses walk the walk

“The key difference between SMEs and big businesses is the ability to take action.

“Larger corporations often make grand claims but in actuality do the bare minimum. Smaller firms, though, can get a lot more done.”