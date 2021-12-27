Tuesday’s news in pictures By Louis Delbarre December 27, 2021, 4:47 pm England's Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed touch gloves on their way out bat during day two of the third Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Picture date: Monday December 27, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story CRICKET England. Photo credit should read: Jason O'Brien/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. A Nepalese devotee counts butter lamps before she lights them at the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal. AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha A woman is comforted outside the historical home of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed England’s Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed touch gloves on their way out bat during day two of the third Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Jason O’Brien/PA Wire. Jockey Fergus Gregory covered in mud after the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle during Coral Welsh Grand National Day at Chepstow Racecourse. Davies Davies/PA Wire. Riders and hounds as they take part in the Kennels Lanarkshire & Renfrewshire meet in Houston, Scotland. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire A boy is tested at a COVID-19 mobile test center in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo/Michael Probst A health worker takes a swab sample of a man to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India,AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A. A grey seal pup at Blakeney Point, cared for by the National Trust. Hanne Siebers/National Trust/PA Wire Saturday’s news in pictures, 25th of December Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal UK politics team UK politics Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson pay tribute to Desmond Tutu December 26, 2021 UK politics Government to include online racism in football banning orders December 26, 2021 News Saturday’s news in pictures, 25th of December December 25, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Huntly v Turriff United: Robbie Foster marks Black and Golds debut with third goal in a 3-0 win #RediscoverABDN: Overall winner provides the perfect picture of optimism HMT panto star looking for the Fairy Godmother (or father) who saved his Christmas James Millar: Every generation can be united in the fight for a better future Aberdeen boss hails ‘exceptional’ Lewis Ferguson for leading December charge Three points all that mattered after Cove’s 4-2 win over East Fife despite personal club milestone, says Blair Yule