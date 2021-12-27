Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday’s news in pictures

By Louis Delbarre
December 27, 2021, 4:47 pm
England's Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed touch gloves on their way out bat during day two of the third Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Picture date: Monday December 27, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story CRICKET England. Photo credit should read: Jason O'Brien/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

A Nepalese devotee counts butter lamps before she lights them at the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal. AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha
A woman is comforted outside the historical home of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed
England’s Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed touch gloves on their way out bat during day two of the third Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Jason O’Brien/PA Wire.
Jockey Fergus Gregory covered in mud after the Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle during Coral Welsh Grand National Day at Chepstow Racecourse. Davies Davies/PA Wire.
Riders and hounds as they take part in the Kennels Lanarkshire & Renfrewshire meet in Houston, Scotland. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A boy is tested at a COVID-19 mobile test center in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo/Michael Probst
A health worker takes a swab sample of a man to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India,AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
A grey seal pup at Blakeney Point, cared for by the National Trust.  Hanne Siebers/National Trust/PA Wire

 

