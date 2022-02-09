Air Control Entech to double headcount and open new Aberdeen office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen-headquartered remote inspection technology firm Air Control Entech plans to double headcount and open new offices after a “record” year.

The company plans to grow its number of employees to 30, which follows a 194% surge in revenue in 2021, with the aim of exceeding £3million in 2022.

To accommodate the growth, Air Control Entech is expanding into a 340 square-metre office space in Murcar House, close by to its existing premises in Bridge of Don.

