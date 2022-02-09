Air Control Entech to double headcount and open new Aberdeen office By Allister Thomas February 9, 2022, 10:57 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen-headquartered remote inspection technology firm Air Control Entech plans to double headcount and open new offices after a “record” year. The company plans to grow its number of employees to 30, which follows a 194% surge in revenue in 2021, with the aim of exceeding £3million in 2022. To accommodate the growth, Air Control Entech is expanding into a 340 square-metre office space in Murcar House, close by to its existing premises in Bridge of Don. Read the full article on Energy Voice here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Commercial property: Enovateq doubles space at Moorfield’s Aberdeen Innovation Park With air traffic control centralisation plans shelved, what next for Hial’s new Inverness HQ? New home for Aberdeen lifting specialist LMS ‘I’m working off a £39.99 router in my house’: Airport boss clashes with Douglas Ross in air traffic control row